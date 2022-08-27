Being a professional athlete seems to be a dream job for many.
However, reality can be different than the perception from the outside.
“On paper, people say I was living a dream, but there were struggles,” said Nana Foulland, a 2018 Bucknell graduate. “That’s what led to my decision to walk away, because I was struggling at what people think was living a dream.”
Foulland — who played for Minnesota in the NBA Summer League and internationally in Italy, France, Poland, Turkey and Israel — tackles those topics in his book, “Through the Lens of a Game.”
“At its first layer, it’s a basketball book,” Foulland said. “I talk about games and European leagues and stuff like that. Then as you peel a layer back, it’s about travel, seeing the world, mental health issues. It’s a story of navigating the world as a young adult who plays basketball.”
Foulland, a 6-foot-9 center, succeeded on the court at every stop he made, shooting better than 59% from the floor for every team. He said he didn’t feel as fulfilled as he wanted, though.
“I had to be vulnerable,” Foulland said of writing the book. “I talk about my mental health struggles. I’m playing basketball for a living; why am I feeling this way?
“It wasn’t hard, but it was something I had to work myself into. It can serve a bigger purpose once it’s out there.”
That was part of Foulland’s reasons to publish his story to let people know that experiences are different for everyone and to shed light on struggles that people — even professional athletes — experience in an effort to lead to more understanding and compassion.
“I think it’s not talked about enough, so I wanted to get it out there,” Foulland said. “I grew so much from a wide-eyed 22-year-old to where I am now.”
Foulland said the response to “Through the Lens of a Game,” which is available online, and should have copies for sale in the Bucknell bookstore, has been positive.
“The majority of the feedback has been great,” he said. “People are telling me they’re proud of me and all I’ve overcome. I think it’s a unique and important story.
“I’m really happy with how it turned out.”
Foulland’s wife, Madison, served as his editor for the book.
“She was awesome and it was fun working with her,” Foulland said. “She pushed me to be a better writer. I’d bring her something, and she’d say, ‘Let’s work on this more.’
“I’ve really grown to appreciate authors and writers. I was writing about my own life and it was hard.”
Now that he is done playing basketball and is a published author, Foulland has moved on to his next challenge. He is a video analyst for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“Transitioning to the next chapter is a key point of the book,” Foulland said. “When I decided I was done playing, I knew I wanted to stay in basketball, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do.
‘I reached out to some of my contacts and got hooked up with OKC. It was a process, and I didn’t expect it. I’m fortunate for the opportunity, and I’m excited.”