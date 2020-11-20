Former Bucknell mens basketball standout Nate Sestina signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday after going undrafted on Wednesday night.
Sestina, who spent four seasons at Bucknell before playing last season at Kentucky as a graduate transfer last winter, signed an “Exhibit 10 contract” with the Nets. According to 247 sports, “Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum NBA salary. Exhibit 10s don’t come with compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus ranging from $5,000-50,000.”
“I’m super excited, this is a dream come true,” Sestina said via text message Thursday.
Sestina started in 31 games over the course of his Bucknell career, playing in 100 contests over four years. He averaged 8.8 points in his career at Bucknell, including 15.8 as a senior in 2018-19. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds and was All-Patriot Second team.
At Kentucky last season, he started seven games, averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He finished his collegiate career with 1,037 points, 621 rebounds, and 86 blocks between Bucknell and Kentucky.
Sestina signed a contract to play professionally in Russia, but did not appear in a game. Sestina did say he was training pretty consistently from March through October before heading to Europe.
In June, Sestina said his focus was preparing to play in the NBA and that all he needed was a chance.
“It’s just get in how you can,” Sestina said. “It’s as simple as that.
“The opportunity to get my foot in the door with an NBA team — or on a two-way contract with a G-League team — is more appealing to me (than playing overseas). If you get even a two-way contract, you’re right there on the fringes of the NBA.”