It’s been two seasons since Penn State had a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft, but former Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons is primed to be next, and fellow defender Jayson Oweh could give the program two first-round selections later this month.
The 2021 NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
Parsons, Pat Freiermuth (tight end), Will Fries (offensive tackle), Michal Menet (center), Jayson Oweh (defensive end) and Shaka Toney (defensive end) all participated in Penn State’s pro day late last month, and are hoping to be drafted.
Here’s what the experts are saying about the three former Nittany Lions projected to be drafted in the first or second round — Parsons, Oweh and Freiermuth.
Parsons
Despite sitting out the 2020 season because of concerns with the coronavirus, Parsons made a big enough impact during his two-year playing career to cement himself as a first-round pick by many draft experts.
NFL.com projects Parsons will be selected with the 11th pick by the New York Giants. CBSSports has Parsons going to the Las Vegas Raiders as the 17th overall selection.
“Performance-grade inside/outside linebacker prospect possessing an NFL-ready frame and explosive speed that could make him a highly productive talent at the next level,” writes NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. “He’s most impactful when he’s kept clean and allowed to run and chase the action, but carries no physical limitations into the pros.”
Oweh
At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Oweh boasts the frame and speed professional teams covet. Oweh was clocked at 4.36 in the 40-yard dash during Penn State’s pro day last month.
NFL.com has Oweh going to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 25th overall pick, while NBC Sports has Cleveland taking Oweh with the 26th overall pick. CBSSports projects Oweh will go in the second round (42nd overall) to the New York Giants.
“Prototypical NFL build and some of the most exciting traits and explosiveness of any edge defender in this draft,” Zierlein wrote. “Those features can’t be taught but they can be coached up, so any concerns about his lack of polish at this stage should be tempered.”
Freiermuth
Freiermuth leaves Penn State as the program’s all-time touchdown receptions leader (16) at tight end — and he missed most of the 2020 season with an injury. Freiermuth is largely considered to be the second-best tight end in this year’s draft class after Florida’s Kyle Pitts, who many predict will be taken in the first round.
NFL.com and WalterFootball predict Freiermuth will go in the second round to the Jaguars (33rd overall) and the Chiefs (63th overall), respectively.
“Big, athletic tight end with the potential to be a combo player at the position, helping as a run blocker and pass catcher,” Zierlein wrote. “Freiermuth needs to tighten up his technique as a run blocker but his foot quickness and agility led to some splashy recoveries and block finishes that foreshadow his future potential. He’s athletic and has good build-up speed down the seam to attack the second level.”