STATE COLLEGE – Former Penn State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph will play in the ACC when he returns to the gridiron this fall.
On Sunday, the redshirt junior announced his commitment to North Carolina State in a heartfelt Twitter post.
“The past four years being a part of the Penn State football program has been one of the most memorable experience of my life,” Joseph’s post read. “Never would I have imagined myself being in the position I am in today… With that being said, I am ready for the next chapter of my life and am looking forward to what the future holds. I will be attending the University of North Carolina State (sic) for my last year of eligibility.”
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end will be eligible to play this fall as a graduate transfer. Joseph entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 21.
Joseph finished 2019 with seven total tackles, including two tackles for a loss and one-and-a-half sacks.
Elton Hayes