Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington is among the 21 players and coaches elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class.
Arrington will officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 6, 2022, during the 64th annual National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner.
“First and foremost, I want to give a sincere thank you to my family because without them, I would have come up short,” Arrington said in a statement. “My parents, brothers and sister instilled in me a mindset that was built so deep and so strong. Next, I want to thank Coach (Joe) Paterno, my coaches and my teammates. They all played a big part in my development.”
Arrington is the 20th Nittany Lion player to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Six former Penn State coaches have also been elected.
The Pittsburgh native starred at Penn State from 1997-1999 and remains one of Penn State football’s most recognizable alumni. In both 1998 and 1999, Arrington was named a first-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Arrington’s leaping tackle of Illinois fullback Elmer Hickman in 1998 — dubbed the “LaVar Leap” — is still one of the sport’s most iconic plays.
During a record-filled 1999 season, he claimed the Butkus (top linebacker) and Bednarik (top defensive player) awards. Arrington that season also received the Jack Lambert Trophy, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.
He placed ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy during the 1999 season.
Washington’s NFL franchise drafted Arrington as the second overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft. He played with the franchise for five year before signing with the New York Giants in 2006.
Arrington accumulated 415 tackles, 23.5 sacks, four interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 84 professional games. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Arrington retired from the NFL in 2007.
“We could not be more excited for LaVar on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. ”He is truly one of the all-time greats to ever put on a Penn State uniform. This is a well-deserved honor for an individual who has contributed so much to Penn State as a player, teammate, leader and role model to our organization”
Late Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and two-time Heisman runner-up Andrew Luck of Stanford headline the rest of the list of 21 former players and coaches in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation announced the new inductees Monday. The ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Salaam starred at Colorado and won college football’s most prestigious award in 1994 after rushing for a school-record 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns. He played six NFL seasons and finished with 1,625 yards and 13 scores.
He died Dec. 5, 2016, in what was ruled a suicide. He was 42.
Salaam’s death put a focus on mental health, a message that still reverberates today.
“Rashaan left five years ago, and it is still difficult to deal with,” his mother, Khalada Salaam-Alaji, said in a statement. “I wish Rashaan was still here so that he could use this wonderful recognition to support mental and physical health issues. His going into the College Hall of Fame is a good thing, but there is so much serious social work that has to be done on this side for our children and this planet. If Rashaan was here, I think he would enjoy this honor and celebration of him being inducted into the National Football College Football of Fame.”
Luck finished second in the Heisman voting 2010 and 2011 before the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Luck and Chuck Ealey of Toledo are the only quarterbacks in this year’s class.
They will be joined by Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
There also was a heavy emphasis on offensive and defensive linemen. Alabama center Sylvester Croom, who later became the Southeastern Conference’s first Black head football coach, led the list.
Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner, Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas and Nebraska offensive lineman Zach Wiegert also were selected for induction.
Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree, Ohio State safety Mike Doss, LSU running back Kevin Faulk, Oregon State receiver Mike Hass, Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones, Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, and Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams round out the list of players.
Three coaches — John Luckhardt of Washington & Jefferson (Pennsylvania), Billy Jack Murphy of Memphis and Gary Pinkel, who coached at Toledo and Missouri — also will be honored in December.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.