Former Penn State player Tommy Stevens will lead the Mississippi State Bulldogs as their starting quarterback for the 2019 season.
Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, a former Penn State offensive coordinator, made the announcement during a Thursday press conference that Stevens, a fifth-year senior, beat out junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson.
“Tommy jumped out of the gates strong at the beginning of camp closing into the first scrimmage,” Moorhead said. “(Thompson) kind of closed the gap and had a really nice first scrimmage, and from that point forward, Tommy created separation and continued to do that toward the tail end of camp. We told both guys, and we informed the team that Tommy Stevens has earned the right to be the starting quarterback for us this year.”
Stevens entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in April. He announced his commitment to Mississippi State with a May 17 tweet, signaling his departure to Starkville, Mississippi, to reunite with his former coach. Moorhead coached at Penn State during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
“After carefully considering the numerous opportunities presented to me, taking four official visits and weighing the most important factors to my family and I, I have decided for my fifth and final year of eligibility I will be joining Coach Moorhead and his staff at Mississippi State University,” Stevens wrote in the tweet.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback played in 20 games at Penn State. He completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Stevens also added 506 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 76 carries to go with 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Nittany Lions.
Stevens endured an injury-riddled Penn State career, and underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury late last December. He didn’t play in Penn State’s Blue-White game in April.
With the departure of Penn State record-setting quarterback Trace McSorley, who was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Stevens appeared to be McSorley’s successor at the position due to his experience and knowledge of the offense.
Penn State has yet to name its starting quarterback for its Aug. 31 season opener against Idaho. The battle between redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis raged into the final week of fall camp.
Mississippi State opens its season on Aug. 31 in New Orleans against Louisiana-Lafayette.