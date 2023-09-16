Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, who has the most wins in the team’s history, suffered a stroke on Saturday.
Manuel, 79, was undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital when the stroke happened, according to a press release from the Phillies.
“The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.
The team did not say what medical procedure Manuel was in the hospital for.
Manuel acted as the Phillies manager from 2004-13 and led the team to a 2008 World Series Championship over the Tampa Bay Rays. He ended his career with the Phillies after being fired in the middle of the 2013 season.
Manuel’s career record with the Phillies was 780-636.