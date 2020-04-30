Dauphin County Judge Andrew H. Dowling dismissed former Penn State athletic physician Dr. Scott A. Lynch’s whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State on Wednesday, ruling the former Nittany Lions wrestler and Mifflinburg graduate waited three days too long to file his suit.
On Aug. 23, 2019, Lynch filed a 43-page lawsuit against Penn State for more than $50,000 in damages and alleged the program relieved him of his duties after he informed athletic officials that football coach James Franklin attempted to persuade him to clear injured players.
The whistleblower portion of the lawsuit named Franklin, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Health, The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State employees Charmelle Green and Dr. Kevin P. Black.
Lynch is represented by Philadelphia-area attorney Steven F. Marino.
Pending appeal, Dowling’s ruling absolves Franklin, Barbour, Black and Green of any wrongdoing.
“(Dowling’s) decision on the whistleblower law, he cites his opinion has support that unpublished, non-precedential opinion, with regard to the application of statute of limitations,” Marino told The Daily Item on Wednesday. “Now, the whistleblower law in the employment setting, the guidance of the case law in Pennsylvania with regard to that issues is nonexistent, and at best, sparse. So that’s an area of law that doesn’t offer much guidance to the courts. It has to be clarified by an appellate court.”
Lynch was relieved of his duties as a team doctor last March. Under the whistleblower statute, Lynch would have had to file his lawsuit within six months of his demotion.
Franklin, along with Penn State and Penn State Health, has denied any malicious wrongdoing.
“In February 2019, Penn State Health administrators decided to change leadership for athletic medicine and the delivery of care for Intercollegiate Athletics. This transition was completed with the best interests of student-athletes in mind, given the increasing complexity and growing demands of sports medicine, as well as health care in general,” Penn State Health said in an August statement.
“While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health.”
While Dowling dismissed Lynch’s whistleblower claim, Lynch’s adverse-employment action lawsuit against his direct employers at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Black is still active. According to Marino, there is a two-year statute of limitations on adverse-employment action.