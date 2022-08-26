When Logan Leiby walks onto the field for Shikellamy football practice, the Braves have no idea that when Leiby walked off the field at Kemp Memorial Stadium in 2017 for his final high school game, he was the third-leading passer in Pennsylvania history.
“They really don’t care, who I am,” Leiby said. “The seniors and juniors on this team were in sixth and seventh grade when I graduated (from Selinsgrove). I’m not relevant to them. I’ll still show off a little bit at the end of practice, and so then I can still ball a little bit if I need to.”
That’s one of the things that Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser likes about having Leiby and John Schaeffer, a 2015 graduate who played wide receiver at Trine University and Clarion. They can tell the team something, and then go out and show them. It’s part of a younger group of coaches that Keiser has helping the Braves this season. Former Selinsgrove football and wrestling standout Spencer Myers — a Division I wrestler and football player at the University of Maryland — plus former all-state linebacker Gabe Tilford have been helping when they can.
“The older coaches, we’re still pretty energetic,” Keiser said. “But Logan and John can throw, and run a route to show the kids something. It’s been fantastic. Their engagement is really rubbing off on the kids.”
Leiby still had college eligibility left. The former Seals star started 11 games in his career at Bloomsburg University, but his 2021 season was stalled by injury, and he entered the transfer portal in December, before deciding to give up playing football.
“It was just the right time. I didn’t lose the love of the game,” Leiby said. “I’ve been constantly battling injuries. It was better for my mind and my physical well-being. I just couldn’t keep taking a beating.
“I wanted to start my career.”
So the special education major got a teaching job at Shikellamy and went to Keiser to see if he needed help with the Braves.
“That’s an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down,” Keiser said. “Plus he’s in the school, and around the kids all day.”
Leiby always knew coaching would be his future.
“I grew up loving football. It developed me, and along with my parents, it’s where my work ethic comes from,” Leiby, who’s done some coaching on the side while at Bloomsburg, said. “I love Xs and Os, putting a play on the board, and then seeing develop later on the field. It’s a chance to stay around a team, and I hope to get give some kids a chance that might not play sports otherwise.”
Keiser’s thrown him right into the fire as a coach and is in charge of the Braves’ passing game.
“I’ve always been a Wing-T, run the ball type of coach, but Logan’s got an advanced knowledge of the passing game,” Keiser said. “He’s going to coordinate the passing game, and I’ll coordinate the running game.”
Both Keiser and Leiby had nothing but praise for Shikellamy freshman quarterback Brody Rebuck, and Leiby hopes to develop the type of relationship with him that he had with Selinsgrove offensive coordinator Derek Pope back when he played.
Leiby started as a freshman for the Seals, and hopes to help Rebuck make a quick adjustment to varsity for Shikellamy, which opens the season tonight at 7 p.m. with Central Columbia.
Leiby wants to show Rebuck three different things this season to help them reach the level both Leiby and Keiser think he can reach.
“One of the first things I learned was to get your feet right. When your feet are right, your feet match your hips, and your hips match your shoulders (to throw),” Leiby said.
The other big thing is just the ability to watch tape like a quarterback and become intimately familiar with Shikellamy’s offense.
“It’s not something I got real good at until I was a junior or a senior,” Leiby said. “But when you understand the Xs and the Os, and what everybody is trying to do (on offense), the game really slows down. You understand how everything develops.”
And maybe the biggest thing for a quiet ninth-grader making the adjustment to High School as well, becoming one of the leaders of the Braves’ football team.
“It helps his brother is a senior (Mason), and is his center. He’s always led by example. He does everything right in the weight room, in the classroom, and he’s never late. You can tell his parents instilled those things in him,” Leiby said.
The issue though is Rebuck was a little too quiet.
“If you’re going to be the quarterback, the team looks to you on Friday night to set the tone. For the first couple of weeks, I don’t think I heard Brody’s voice unless he was calling his cadence at the line,” Leiby said. “That is the biggest difference, honestly, is he’s become more vocal. He’s done a really good job.”