LEWISBURG — Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff added a former rival to his staff Monday.
Woodruff, who was the coach at Scranton before taking over the Bison, completed his staff with the hiring of Jim Reed, who was the head coach at Susquehanna for the last 14 years. Scranton and Susquehanna are both members of the Landmark Conference.
It is also a homecoming for Reed, who graduated from Bucknell in 1985 and spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the from 1998-2001.
“We’re excited to welcome Jim to our coaching staff,” Woodruff said. “His vast experience, work ethic and familiarity with Bucknell make him the perfect fit.”
Reed has tallied 202 wins as a head coach, including the second most in Susquehanna women’s basketball history with 175. He has mentored 18 all-conference players, including 16 All-Landmark selections. Reed coached the 2008-09 and 2014-15 Landmark Conference Rookies of the Year while he and his coaching staff were voted the Landmark Conference Coaching Staff of the Year during those same years.
During his time at Susquehanna, the River Hawks made the conference postseason tournament six times and were on the WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll twice, ranking as high as fifth in a season.
Reed’s first collegiate head coaching job came at Wilkes University, where he led the Colonels for four seasons from 2001-05.
As a student-athlete at Bucknell, Reed played one season of football as a defensive back and lettered twice in track & field.