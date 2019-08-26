FILE - In this July 19, 2019, file photo, Penn State head coach James Franklin responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The Nittany Lions return just 11 seniors from last season’s 9-4 team that finished third in the Big Ten East. Penn State has 55 first- or second-year players. “You've got a bunch of guys that are hungry and are excited and that have something to really prove and got a chip on their shoulder,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Obviously, you lack experience, and experience counts and experience matters.”