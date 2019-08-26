Former Penn State athletic physician Dr. Scott A. Lynch has sued the university for more than $50,000 in damages claiming head football coach James Franklin attempted to persuade him to clear injured members of the football team for play.
Lynch was named Penn State’s director of athletic medicine in 2014 and was replaced in March by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who served as Penn State’s orthopedic doctor for two decades.
Lynch, a Mifflinburg native and former Penn State wrestler, asserts his removal was in retaliation to his defiance toward Franklin and athletic officials and is in violation of Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower Law.
Pennlive first reported the story.
The lawsuit, filed in Dauphin County last Friday, includes Franklin, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, Dr. Kevin P. Black (Penn State orthopedics and rehabilitation chair), Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State senior associate athletic director Charmelle Green.
