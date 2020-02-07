Decades after he brought the house down by humbling yet another opponent with his version of the Schalles cradle, former Shikellamy state champion wrestler Paul Gemberling encountered an opponent too tough to tame.
The Valley wrestling scene is mourning the loss of the Braves’ 1985 state champion who died last week at 53 after the Shikellamy fan favorite was unable to break the hold put on him by cancer.
Gemberling — and his younger brother, John — were part of a Shikellamy wrestling dynasty in the 1980s that was a veritable Who’s Who of District 4 wrestling. The Gemberling duo alone combined for two state championships and four PIAA medals in all. They entered the District 4 Coaches Association Hall of Fame together in 2011.
Paul Gemberling placed fourth in the PIAA championships as a sophomore in 1983, then won the big prize his senior year in 1985, along with Tony Reed, while classmate Danny Bottiger was fifth.
It seemed appropriate that Paul Gemberling would have emulated moves and holds by the great Wade Schalles, the all-time NCAA record holder in pins.
Although few came close to matching the talents of the pinning machine from Hollidaysburg, Gemberling certainly matched Schalles in style, one that defied description — most often simply referred to as unorthodox.
Bottiger competed with Gemberling for spots in the crowded and uber-talented Shikellamy lineup. He recalled what a tough out Gemberling was in the mat room as well as competition.
“He was an all-around great guy, willing to help people in the mat room, and he was one of the toughest opponents I ever faced,” Bottiger said. “He was as tough as they come, unpredictable, tenacious. You never knew what he was going to throw at you.
“He was a jack of all trades and all moves.”
In a lineup that might have been considered the Southern Columbia of its day (albeit in Class 3A), Gemberling had to battle at whatever weight became available, just to compete for the Braves his senior year.
Reed recalled that Gemberling jumped all the way up to 132 to get into the lineup that season before eventually sliding into 126 for the postseason, and ultimately winning the state title.
“He was giving up quite a bit of weight at 132 and 126 was more his size,” Reed said.
Reed — who went on to compete at Bloomsburg University — spent much of his career fighting his best friend, Gemberling, for lineup spots. That started all the way back in fourth grade when they competed in the Shikellamy Ivy League, the school’s elementary program.
“The first time we wrestled, in fourth grade in the Ivy League, I beat him,” Reed said. “The next five years he beat me every time.”
Reed turned the tables, but only briefly, when he beat Gemberling in eliminations to start their freshman year.
“I won the starting spot at 98 pounds, but he continued to eliminate with me every freaking week,” Reed said. “And after that elimination, he never beat me again.”
The late coach Phil Lockcuff finally decided simply to alternate starts between the two for the rest of the regular season.
Another teammate, former Shikellamy head coach John Supsic, fondly recalled having been a teammate of Gemberling from third grade through their senior year of high school. They competed for the Sunbury Area YMCA (travel) team, the Romans of the Shikellamy Ivy League and then through junior high and high school.
“He was never a great technical wrestler, but he was just a hard-nosed strong, scrappy kid, always tough to wrestle, tough to score on,” said Supsic, who placed second once and fourth twice in three PIAA tournament trips.
He recalled the competition in the mat room with he, Gemberling, Reed and Bottiger as the most intense anywhere.
“We were in there pounding heads every day and we would have better matches in the mat room than we would get on the mat,” Supsic said.
Reed added: “We had a hell of a round robin in the practice room. We’d beat the hell out of each other.”
Reed added that the one who came out on top was the one who happened to be having the better day.
“If you were the guy having the bad day, I felt bad for you because the other guys were kicking the crap out of you,” he said.
Reed said that his late friend was “the best big-move wrestler I ever wrestled against in my life; he could score five (points) from anywhere and you didn’t know where it was coming from.
“If he didn’t spladle you, he would headlock you, or he would Polish screw you, he would do something crazy that took you from your feet to your back in a heartbeat,’’ Reed said.
He said former Shikellamy coach and respected technician Robbie Johnson used to call Gemberling a reckless wrestler.
“Part of being reckless was that he wasn’t afraid of anybody he believed he could throw anybody for five from anywhere,” Reed said. “He was not technically sound, but boy, he knew his big moves.”
Gemberling continued to wrestle in amateur tournaments as an adult after spending a semester on the wrestling team at the State University of New York’s College of Technology at Delhi, he also coached in various levels of the Shikellamy program as well as for the Bison Wrestling Club in Lewisburg.
Supsic said, “He was always looking to work out.”
Gemberling was of those all-time greats of the sport who didn’t achieve 100 career wins. He finished his Shikellamy career at 86-18.
“He was a great competitor. He was never afraid to go wrestle anybody,” Supsic said.
One of Gemberling’s wins was a 9-8 decision over the great Jack Cuvo, of Easton, in the Williamsport Top Hat Tournament final as a sophomore. Cuvo only lost one other high school match, and was a three-time state and two-time NCAA champion.
While competing in college for the Huskies, Supsic said he once faced Gemberling in an open tournament.
Supsic said he beat him 8-1 or 9-1, but he had the advantage of having been wrestling in college for a few years at that point.
Reed remained a close friend with Gemberling for life.
“He was one hell of a wrestler and a great friend,” Reed said. “We always had a great time when we got together, and a few wrestling matches would break out, too.”