Foulland signs in Italy

After an offseason like no other, Bucknell graduate Nana Foulland knows where he'll be playing basketball this upcoming season.
Last week, Foulland signed a contract with Apu Udini in Italy's Serie A2, the second-highest league in the country.
"It's been tough; the market has been crazy because of COVID," Foulland said. "Teams have been signing players at awkward dates."
Foulland said he turned down a handful of offers before finding a "good situation" with Apu Udini.
"It was a really solid offer," Foulland said. "It's a very professional team. It just felt right, and we jumped on it."
The 2018 Bucknell graduate — who has played in the NBA Summer League and overseas in Israel, Romania and Poland — said there was a lot to be excited about with this opportunity.
"The league is solid," Foulland said. "The coach told me a couple former NBA players are going to be in the league. Udine seems like a very beautiful city. A lot of people say the best living situation in Europe is to live in Italy."
Serie A2 isn't scheduled to begin the regular season until the middle of November, so Foulland doesn't need to rush overseas as he had to in the past. He said he was going to get a VISA and probably head to Italy in mid-September.
"I don't mind being home, training and getting my body ready," he said.
Foulland said despite the coronavirus pandemic he was able to have a productive offseason.
"I don't want to say it was a blessing in disguise because it's a pandemic; it's terrible," Foulland said. "It was probably one of my hardest-working summers despite everything. I was very fortunate with my location. I've been able to get in the gym, get in the weight room.
"I was in touch with (former Bucknell teammate) Cam Ayers' trainer. He helped me out a lot. I know others have not been as fortunate."
Foulland said he was able to spend some time analyzing his game, which his college coach Nathan Davis has also gotten to do.
"I look at him now, and he's much better at the screen-and-roll, and then the catch-and-finish, which is big in pro ball," Davis said in regard to Foulland's maturation as a player.
Foulland also spent some time this summer on non-basketball activities, including marrying his longtime girlfriend Madison.
"That was awesome, best day ever," Foulland said. "We're doing a two-part thing. This year, we had the ceremony — did the legal stuff — and had a small dinner. Next year, hopefully it will be all cleared up, and we can do the reception. Have a party, dancing."
Foulland said Madison has been with him on his previous overseas stops, adding that she has taken advantage of that to do some traveling of her own.
He also said he spent some time this summer networking.
"You hope it won't be for 15 years, but you never know when the basketball will stop bouncing," Foulland said. "You never know when someone can help you done the road. I reached out to former coaches, teammates and people in the countries I've played in. I want to stay locked in the basketball world because I want to be a part of it someway, somehow when I'm done playing.
"I'm not keeping in contact with these people to hope to use them one day; I'm fostering genuine relationships. That's what is most important — those relationships."