HERSHEY — Four Valley wrestlers in 2A are one match away from turning their dreams into reality after making it to their respective championship bouts during Friday’s action at the Giant Center.
Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim (139) and Cameron Milheim (152), Midd-West’s Conner Heckman (133) and Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger (145) will seek to reach the pinnacle of high school wrestling during the final day of action at Hershey.
Heckman defeated both of his opponents decisively to reach the final. First, Heckman defeated two-time state place-winner Jojo Przybycien (Fort LeBoeuf) in an 8-0 major decision.
Heckman then upended another state-place winner in Scott Johnson (Muncy) in a 7-3 decision to reach the final.
“It feels awesome,” Heckman said. “It was the goal since the beginning of the year. It feels good, but not done yet. One more to go, so just wanna keep moving forward, keep staying on my offense and doing what I do and hopefully getting home with gold.
Heckman faces a familiar opponent in Wyoming’s Jaden Pepe. Pepe bested Heckman in the semifinals at the Class 2A Northeast Regional in a 10-4 decision. Pepe owns a 41-1 record on the season, and has won the gold medal at states during the past two seasons.
“Pepe’s a good wrestler,” Heckman said. “I lost to him last weekend at regionals. Didn’t wrestle a very good match, but definitely gonna come out with a different game plan and hopefully come out with a different outcome.”
At 139, Reagan Milheim won two close matches to reach the championship bout. In the quarterfinals, Milheim defeated Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) in a 3-2 decison. Down 1-0 entering the third period, Milheim earned an escape and a takedown to advance to the semifinals.
Milheim then bested Chase Hontz (Faith Christian) in a 2-1 decision in the semifinal match. The match was scoreless until Hontz earned an escape in the third period. Milheim then responded with a takedown with 1:05 left in the match.
Milheim will face Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming) in the championship bout. Milheim lost Evanitsky in the regional championship in a 5-1 decision. Evanitsky finished third in states last season.
“Mentally, he’s a kid like I’ve never coached before,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “It’s hard to describe. He’s hellbent on winning, like he finds a way to make that happen.”
Cameron Milheim will join his brother Reagan in the finals. Milheim got to the finals with a pair of major decisions against Steffan Lynch (North East) and Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail).
“I got on my offense early,” Milheim said about his match with Bluhm. “Got a two-point lead. I wanted to score more points, but I’m happy I made it.”
Milheim will battle Conner Harer (Montgomery) in the final bout. Harer is a two-time state place-winner and the reigning champion at 152. Harer defeated Milheim in the regional championship in a 2-1 tie break.
Wirnsberger is also through to the finals after winning both of his matches on Friday. After defeating Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria) in a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals, Wirnsberger punched his ticket to the championship in a 7-1 decision against Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt).
Wirnsberger will meet Vincent Bouzakis (Notre Dame-Green Pond) in the final. Bouzakis is the top-ranked wrestler at 145 while Wirnsberger is ranked fourth.
“It’s amazing,” Wirnsberger said. “This has been my dream, out here wrestling in the Giant Center and to make the finals and give myself the best shot I got, it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true.”
Although they didn’t make the finals, four more Valley wrestlers have clinched their spots at the medal stand.
At 121, Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger will wrestle for seventh place today against Elijah Brosius (Cranberry). After defeating Matthew Almedina (Mid Valley) in a 3-0 decision, Wirnsberger fell to Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) in a 4-3 decision on Friday.
After clinching a spot at the podium, Wirnsberger received praise from his older brother.
“He got a big win,” Cade Wirnsberger said. “I was really proud of him. Placing as a freshman is not easy, but he did, so proud of him for sure.”
The oldest Milheim, Kaden, will also wrestle for placing today. Milheim will take on Gage Wentzel (Montoursville) for third place at 145.
In Friday’s action, Milheim defeated Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center) in a 14-2 major decision before dropping a 1-0 decision to Bouzakis. Bouzakis earned a third-period escape to move on to the championship match.
At 139, Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie will wrestle for fifth place against Tyler Morrison (West Perry). Barvitskie won his first two matches in the blood round before dropping a 2-1 decision to Brady Collins (Clearfield) to fall to the fifth-place bout.
“Definitely just had to come back here,” Barvitskie said. “Took a little bit to regroup myself after (Thursday’s) tough loss, but just got back out on the mat there and did what I had to do to get my place back up on the podium.”
Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich received his first loss of the season at 285 on Friday. After besting Mike Mazurek (Sharon) in a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals, Ulrich lost 3-2 to Aiden Compton (Notre Dame-Green Pond) in the semifinals. The match was tied at 2 until Compton earned an escape in the third period to seal it. Ulrich is now 33-1 on the season.
Ulrich will wrestle Carson Neely (Port Allegany) for third place today.
The parade of champions will start today at 1:45 p.m. Wrestling will follow shortly after at 2 p.m.