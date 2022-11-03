MILTON — In a battle of defending district champions, Lewisburg powered four goals past Danville to claim the District IV Class 2A boys’ soccer crown.
When the Green Dragons lifted the trophy on Thursday night at Milton’s Alumni Stadium, it was their 16th district championship in school history and fourth in a row.
Leading scorer Alfred Romano attributed the program’s success to its winning culture.
“Every year we lose guys,” said Romano. “We’re all very dedicated.”
The Green Dragons had their chances early and often, but it took nearly the entire first half for them to finally figure out Danville’s defense.
Romano was the one to find the back of the net, slipping the ball past Danville keeper Evan Haas off an assist from fellow senior Reese Dieffenderfer. The ball appeared to have deflected off Romano’s left foot, though Romano said it was intentional.
“I saw the goalie in the corner of my eye just like sliding in,” said Romano. “I opened up my body and just kind of tapped in with my left.”
The lead doubled for Lewisburg just over 11 minutes into the second half. A shot from Romano rolled past the keeper, eventually being tapped in by Darrien Svilokos to extend the lead.
Danville fired back with 18 minutes to play. Coming off a free kick from Renzo Yuasa, Dameon White headed the ball into the back of net to cut the Lewisburg lead in half and give the Ironmen momentum heading down the home stretch.
The momentum didn’t last. Just two minutes after White’s goal, Dieffenderfer curled the ball into the top-right corner of the net from about 20 yards out.
“It was a wakeup call,” said Romano. “I think we got too comfortable and that’s how they got their goal.”
Eddie Monaco rounded out the scoring for the Green Dragons, capitalizing on a mistake by the keeper to put his name on the scoresheet.
Romano finished the night with one goal and an assist. Coach Ben Kettlewell said the Gettysburg College signee impacts the game on a higher level than the scoresheet.
“He’s experienced, man. He’s been playing the game for a while,” said Kettlewell. “I think he does a great job of reading the game.”
The Ironmen settle for silver medals, but still qualified for the state playoffs with Tuesday’s semifinal win over Midd-West. Coach Brian Dressler pointed toward the overtime win in the semifinals for the reason his team faltered.
"I think that showed end of the first half,” said Dressler. “I definitely think Tuesday’s game showed."
The Ironmen will play the District III champion in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. It will most likely be undefeated Fleetwood, who also dropped down from Class 3A this year.
“We’ll be fully rested Tuesday, and we’ll see what we can do.” said Dressler.
As for the Green Dragons, they’ll also play Tuesday in the first round. They will “host” the District II champion, which will be either Dunmore or Wyoming Seminary. Due to Lewisburg’s soccer facility not having lights, the game will be played at another local high school.
The Green Dragons are no stranger to the state playoffs. They made a deep run last year, losing on penalty kicks in the state championship game. The year before, they won their fourth state title. Most of the current squad were contributors on that state title squad.
“All we’re looking forward to is Tuesday and that’s all we’re promised,” said Kettlewell.
District IV Class 2A Final
At Milton H.S.
LEWISBURG 4, DANVILLE 1
First Half
L- Alfred Romano (Reese Dieffenderfer), 37:57.
Second Half
L- Darrien Svilokos (Romano), 55:36; D- Dameon White (Renzo Yuasa), 62:16; L- Dieffenderfer, 64:16; L- Eddie Monaco, 76:30.
Shots: L 22-5. Corner Kicks: L 3-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison); Danville 7 (Evan Haas).