STATE COLLEGE — Four Penn State football players face misdemeanor marijuana possession charges stemming from a late August incident.
Criminal complaints against defensive back Daequan Hardy, linebacker Lance Dixon, running back Terry Smith and defensive back Joseph Johnson III were filed on Monday in District 49-1-01 with Magisterial District Judge Don Hahn.
“We are aware of the charges against football student-athletes Terry Smith, Daequan Hardy, Joseph Johnson and Lance Dixon,” Penn State said in a statement. “These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”
According to court documents obtained by CNHI, Penn State University police were dispatched to the Nittany Apartment Complex on the night of Aug. 21 after “a complaint involving the odor of marijuana near the Nittany Community Center.”
The affidavit states police “detected the odor of marijuana” and traced it to a residence, which was occupied by Smith, Hardy, Dixon and Johnson.
Penn State police requested and were granted a search warrant of the residence, where they found marijuana.
Smith is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of liquor by a person less than 21 years of age and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hardy is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of false identification. Both Dixon and Johnson are charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.