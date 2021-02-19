Four Selinsgrove wrestlers are seeded No. 1 for the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament, scheduled for Saturday at Clearfield High School.
Three-time state medalist, and the 2019 state champion, senior Nate Schon (285 pounds), 30-0, joins Seals teammates freshman Ryan Gavason (113), 17-8; junior Aiden Gaugler (132), 27-3; and senior Coy Bastian (160), 25-3, as top seeds for the eight-team event.
The top two finishers will advance to next weekend’s Northeast Regional in Altoona.
Two Valley wrestlers are seeded No. 2: Selinsgrove sophomore Steven Miller (189), 25-5, and Shikellamy senior Adam Young (215), 6-1.
The one-day tournament begins with quarterfinals at 10 a.m. followed by the first round of consolations. Session two follows with semifinals and second-round consolations. The championship finals and consolation finals begin at 6 p.m.
If necessary, matches for true second will be wrestled after the finals. If the runner-up and third-place finisher do not meet earlier in the tourney, a match will determine the runner-up and final regional qualifier.
Schon is 135-6 for his career, and will be seeking his fourth district title. He gets a bye into the semifinals where he will face the quarterfinal winner between Shikellamy’s Blake VanKirk, the No. 4 seed (3-3), a junior, and No. 5 Bradford sophomore Chase Gray (1-3).
If the seeds hold true, Schon, an Iowa State commit, will face Clearfield junior Oliver Billotte (17-1) in the finals.
Bastian, a three-time state qualifier and two-time district champion, is 123-28 for his career. He also has a bye before meeting either No. 4 Kaden Snelick, a St. Mary’s junior (4-3), or No. 5 Wyatt Reorda, a Clearfield junior (8-9) in the semis.
Gaugler, 84-23 for his career, is seeking his first district crown. He gets a bye and then meets either St. Mary’s freshman Andrew Wolfganger, 6-2, or Clearfield senior Justin Hand, 11-6, in the semis.
Gavason gets a bye into the semis, where he will face No. 4 Kam Stevenson, a senior from DuBois, 8-11.
Selinsgrove’s Miller placed third in the tournament as a freshman, and is 50-16. He opens with a quarterfinal match versus Williamsport sophomore Ryan Dunlap, the No. 7 seed, who is 0-12.
Young finished second last year after losing by fall to Schon, and winning his true-second bout. He is a returning state qualifier with a career mark of 91-26. After a quarterfinal bye, Young will either face Selinsgrove senior Ryan Aument, the No. 3 seed, 18-5, or No. 6 junior Charlie Lundy, of Williamsport, 3-10. Young faced both this season, majoring Lundy 17-5 and beating Aument 2-1.
Selinsgrove has 13 entries in the tournament and the Braves have 10. Williamsport, the third District 4 team, has 12 wrestlers, including four No. 1 seeds.