Defending state champion, senior class president and four-sport athlete, Mia Chapman’s high school career has been plenty successful.
Chapman, a senior, is the only returning starter on the Mount Carmel girls basketball team, so she feels an added level of pressure in defending their state title.
“I had to take on that leadership role, especially because for the past two years, I was the younger starter between the group of us,” Chapman said. “But the girls have been great with it. They’ve really been working hard.”
Chapman made a key defensive play to seal the Red Tornadoes’ first-round state win Tuesday, and Mount Carmel followed that with a win over Columbia on Friday to reach the state quarterfinals.
“We knew there was going to be a lot of pressure last game, but there’s a lot more pressure this game,” Chapman said. “I believe in the girls; I believe in the team. We can do it.”
Chapman’s performance on the court, her academic performance (4.0 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Chapman was injured during the first quarter of the state championship game last year, so she is hoping to get another chance to play for state gold.
In addition to the key defensive play in the final seconds of the first round of the state playoffs against Holy Cross, Chapman defended the opposing leading scorer, and held her to half her average in points.
Winning back-to-back state titles is a challenge for any team, and Chapman acknowledged Mount Carmel’s unique position.
“We knew it was going to be difficult in the beginning of the season, to defend that state title,” she said. “We had a brand-new group of starters, but now, the place we’re sitting in now, it’s definitely very attainable.”
Chapman is ranked fourth in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
“Mia is a special student-athlete,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “It’s been an honor to be her coach.”
She said her favorite classes are history and science. She has taken both AP chemistry and AP literature.
On top of maintaining stellar grades, Chapman plays four sports.
She plays soccer, competitive cheerleading, and track in addition to basketball.
“Soccer has always been my favorite sport, but basketball was always my second,” Chapman said. “Especially during high school, because it’s such a positive environment with our team and these coaches.”
Chapman is coming off a district championship with her cheer team, and was a first-team all-Daily Item selection in the fall after scoring 45 goals for Mount Carmel’s soccer team.
“I feel like time management and communication are important,” Chapman said. “I have to have a lot of communication with coaches, with teachers and with my parents.”
Varano added: “Her work ethic and leadership are incredible. She is a role model in our school and on our team.”
Chapman also spends time giving back to the community. She has volunteered with the MCA Think Big Student Leader program, the MCA Cheerleading Youth Camp and the MCA Track and Field Youth Camp.
“This community has given me a lot; it’s the place I grew up,” said Chapman. “Being able to give back to this community is really an amazing feeling.”
This fall, Chapman will be attending East Strousburg University and will play Division II soccer for them.
She plans to study elementary education, although her true dream is to follow in her father’s footsteps as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police.
“He told me to get a backup degree, and I could see myself being a teacher. But my primary goal is to get into the state police,” Chapman said.
“(My dad) was a criminal investigator for most of his career. He does all the detective work, and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little.”
In order to get into the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, according to Chapman, you need at least an associate degree and to be 21 years old. On top of that, there are several physical and mental challenges tests to pass to be accepted.
“Giving back to the community is a major thing that I like to do,” Chapman said. “I also want to be like my dad. It’s always been a goal of mine to do criminal investigation to help families and people who are in need.”