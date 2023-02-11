WILLIAMSPORT — Danville's girls' swim team won two of three relays and Lewisburg state champion Kimmy Shannon won two events to lead Valley swimmers at the Williamsport Coaches Invitational on Saturday.
Shannon, a junior who is already a three-time state champion, easily won the 200 free and edged out Danville freshman Ingrid McElroy to win the 100 breaststroke. In the 200 free, Shannon won in 2:00.16, more than four seconds ahead of the runner-up. In the breaststroke, Shannon won in 1:11.44, just ahead of McElroy's time of 1:11.59.
Shannon also teamed with Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski to claim first in the 200 free relay in 1:45.56.
In addition to winning the medley and 400 free relays, Danville also got wins from state medalist Brenna Ross, Alivia Shen. Ross won the free 50 in 24.56 seconds and also outswam the field in the 100 free in 53.62 seconds. Shen won the 500 free.
Danville's victorious 200 medley relay team was made up of Shen, Ross, Maya Hasanbalg and McElroy. The same quartet also won the 400 free relay.
On the boys' side, Lewisburg's Mason Ordonez and Danville's Ryan Hause each won two events.
Ordonez won the 200 free by more than three seconds and edged Athens' Chris DeForest in a close race in the 50 free in 23.19 seconds. In the 200 IM, Hause won in 2:04.47, followed by Shikellamy's Mason Cianflone and Danvilles Jimmy Zhang. Hause also easily won the 500 free in 5:10.68. Lewisburg's Mitchell Malusis won the 100 fy, about a quarter-second ahead of Cianflone.
WILLIAMSPORT COACHES INVITATIONAL
At Williamsport HS
GIRLS SWIMMING
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Maya Hasenbalg, Ingrid McElroy), 1:55.99. 200 free: 1. Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg, 2:00.16; 2. Ana Persun, Central Mountain, 2:04.17; 3. Kendall Cohick, Williamsport, 2:09.59. 200 IM: 1. Sydney Kelley, Williamsport, 2:19.63; 2. Jilliane Donner, Lewisburg, 2:30.44; 3. Abrianna Hosley, Central Mountain, 2:33.99. 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 24.56; 2. Camryn Bair, Central Mountain, 24.78; 3. Reese Charney, JS, 25.73. 100 fly: 1. Ana Persun, Central Mountain, 1:02.08; 2. Maria Painter, Milton, 1:07.26; 3. Riley Noss, Central Columbia, 1:08.49. 100 free: 1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 53.62; 2. Camryn Bair, Central Mountain, 54.39; 3. Sydney Kelley, Williamsport, 55.49. 500 free: 1. Alivia Shen, Danville, 5:38.37; 2. Abrianna Hosley, Central Mountain, 5:49.14; 3. Dylana Richards, Williamsport, 6:16.45. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimmy Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson, Emma Gerlinski), 1:45.56. 100 back: 1. Reese Charney, Jersey Shore, 1:01.83; 2. Kendall Cohick, Williamsport, 1:06.35; 3. Caralyn Warner, Wellsboro, 1:10.44. 100 breast: 1. Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg, 1:11.44; 2. Ingrid McElroy, Danville, 1:11.59; 3. Jilliane Donner, Lewisburg, 1:14.24. 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Ingrid McElroy, Maya Hasenbalg, Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross), 3:54.25.
BOYS SWIMMING
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Parker Johnson, Keller Griswold, Jaden Rankinen), 1:46.10. 200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 1:48.39; 2. Ethan Robertson, Central Columbia, 1:51.78; 3. Keller Griswold, Williamsport, 1:53.93. 200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause, Danville, 2:04.47; 2. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 2:10.82; 3. Jimmy Zhang, Danville, 2:12.04. 50 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 23.19; 2. Chris DeForest, Athens, 23.53; 3. Bryce Rafel, Central Columbia, 23.70. 100 fly: 1, Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 56.92; 2. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 57.28; 3. Jimmy Zhang, Danville, 57.36. 100 free: 1. Keller Griswold, Williamsport, 51.34; 2. Cooper Allmaras, Williamsport, 54.41; 3. Jaden Rankinen, Williamsport, 54.43. 500 free: 1. Ryan Hause, Danville, 5:10.68; 2. Logan Diehl, Muncy, 5:27.26; 3. Hayne Webster, Wellsboro, 5:39.83. 200 free relay: 1. Athens (Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks, Chris DeForest), 1:36.19. 100 back: 1. Bryce Rafel, Central Columbia, 57.53; 2. Cal Hockman, Williamsport, 58.60; 3. Alton Smargassi, Central Columbia, 59.44. 100 breast: 1. Ethan Robertson, Central Columbia, 1:02.86; 2. Jonathan Hughes, Central Mountain, 1:03.03; 3. Parker Johnson, Williamsport, 1:07.14. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Jaden Rankinen, Cooper Allmaras, Keller Griswold), 3:31.86.