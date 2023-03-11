HERSHEY — Even though no Valley wrestlers found themselves at the top of the medals podium, there was still a lot accomplished during the final day of the PIAA championships at the Giant Center on Saturday.
Four Valley wrestlers came closest to earning a gold medal after losing in their respective championship bouts. Midd-West’s Conner Heckman (133 pounds), Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger (145) and Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim (139) and Cameron Milheim (152) all earned second-place medals to complete their seasons.
Heckman fell to Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area) in a 5-3 decision in the championship bout. In a rematch of last week’s Northeast Regional championship, Pepe got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a first-period takedown. Heckman then answered back with a pair of escapes to tie it. However, Pepe responded with a takedown and an escape to take the gold medal.
Heckman finished his senior year with a 39-4 record. Overall, Heckman ended his career with the Mustangs with a 151-27 record and three state medals. Heckman finished seventh as a sophomore and third as a junior last season.
Heckman will wrestle at the Division I level at Lock Haven next year.
At 139, Reagan Milheim dropped a 7-4 decision to Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Area) in the championship. Milheim and Evanitsky also met in the regional championship last week with Evanitsky winning a 5-1 decision.
Milheim ends his freshman season with a 48-5 mark.
In another rematch from regionals, Cameron Milheim faced Connor Harer in the final bout. Last week at Williamsport, the match between the two went down to the wire with Harer winning 2-1 in a tie break. Harer and Milheim were involved in another close match at Hershey with Harer using a third-period escape to win 3-2.
Milheim completes his sophomore campaign with a 44-8 record. Milheim has made the podium twice at states after finishing in seventh last year.
“They’ll be able to look back at what they’ve accomplished this year with pride with all they’ve accomplished,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz.
The oldest Milheim, Kaden, also went home with a medal at 145 after finishing in third place. Milheim defeated Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt) 5-3 to win the bronze. Milheim was down 3-0 in the second period, but used two takedowns and an escape to complete the comeback.
“I feel great,” Milheim said. “Ended it on a high note and battled back after I lost in the semis.”
As a senior, Milheim completes his career with the Defenders with a 128-24 record and two state medals. Milheim earned third last season. Milheim will continue his wrestling career at American University next year.
Milheim believes that wrestling at a high level at high school has made him ready for the Division I level.
“It’s definitely prepared me really well,” Milheim said. “The only way to get better is to wrestle the best kids and they were the best kids, so I feel like I’m really prepared for it.”
The Milheims weren’t the only ones from Warrior Run to receive accolades as Betz was named the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association 2A coach of the year on Saturday.
Despite winning the award, Betz was quick to praise his team for making it possible.
“I don’t know that if it’s an accomplishment for me so much,” Betz said. “It’s just a testament. It’s a visualization of what the kids have done. Obviously, something like that doesn’t happen unless kids do what they do and they start getting recognized.”
Wirnsberger was also in a tight bout in the 145 championship against Vincent Bouzakis (Notre Dame-Green Pond), but eventually fell in a 3-2 decision.
“It’s a good accomplishment,” Wirnsberger said. “I mean not what I wanted. I wanted to win that last match, end my high school career with a win and atop of that podium, but it is what it is. I wrestled good this weekend and that’s all that matters.”
During his career, Wirnsberger amassed a 141-26 record and three state medals. Wirnsberger was sixth as a sophomore and fourth as junior last year.
Wirnsberger will wrestle at Bucknell next season. His father, Dan Wirnsberger, is the head coach at Bucknell.
Wirnsberger wasn’t the only one from family to appear on the medal stand on Saturday’s. Wirnsberger’s younger brother, Max, finished in seventh place after besting Elijah Brosius in a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker on Saturday. Max Wirnsberger finished his freshman year with a 45-8 record.
“I’m super proud of him,” Cade Wirnsberger said. “It’s hard to place as a freshman down here. For him to do that, for him to win his last match and end on a good note, it’s special and I can’t wait to see what he does for the rest of his high school career.”
Two other Valley wrestlers, Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, also earned medals on Saturday.
At 139, Barvitskie defeated Tyler Morrison (West Perry) in a 4-0 decision in the fifth-place match. Barvitskie used a takedown and reversal to win it.
Barvitskie completed his junior season with a record of 29-10. Barvitskie now has three state medals in his career.
After receiving his first loss of the season on Friday, Ulrich bounced back with a 7-2 win against Carson Neely (Port Allegany) in the third-place bout at 285. Ulrich was down 1-0 in the second period, but earned three takedowns and an escape to win the bronze.
“All my life I haven’t been the best loser in the world, but over time with growth and maturity, I just seek out what’s the next best thing,” Ulrich said. “The next best thing is third, so I came back, did as best as I could, came out on top, got third place and here we are at the end of my career.”
Ulrich ends his high school career with a 134-20 record and three state medals. After finishing in fifth as a sophomore, Ulrich placed third in back-to-back years.
Along with Kaden Milheim, Ulrich will also wrestle at American next year.
“Hopefully, I can get on that podium up at the collegiate level too,” Ulrich said. “That’d be great.”