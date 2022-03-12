HERSHEY — Was there any other way for this one to end?
Midd-West junior Conner Heckman and Southern Columbia sophomore Mason Barvitskie went toe to toe for six scoreless periods in the Giant Center on Saturday night, just like they did in their previous match.
And, like last time, the Mustang got the choice in the ultimate tiebreaker, took the top and held Barvitskie down for a 1-0 victory at 132 pounds.
This one was even more special because it gave Heckman a bronze medal in the PIAA Class 2A championships, with Barvitskie going home with the fourth-place award.
“(Barvitskie) is one of those kids I know is going to give me a tough match, and it’s always a close one,” Heckman said. “We’re almost identical, so it just makes it difficult when you do wrestle him. It’s tough to get the edge when we are both very similar in our styles.’’
After one of the most miserable Friday nights in recent memory for Valley wrestlers, Heckman was one of four from the Valley to earn bronze on Saturday afternoon.
Joining him were Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim (126), Lewisburg senior Kaiden Wagner (145) and Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich (285). Meadowbrook Christian Academy junior Cade Wirnsberger finished fourth.
Also taking home hardware were Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia (172), fifth, and Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim (138) and Tri-Valley junior Jacob Scheib (189), both seventh.
In addition, Ulrich became the second Valley wrestler to hit the 100-win milestone in the state tournament. Ulrich did it in his third-place match, and Wirnsberger captured his 100th on Friday night in the consolation semifinals.
For Heckman, at the end he was simply able to stay on top for a final 30 seconds.
“I just feel like it kind of came down with me and him to whoever put more into it at the end, whichever one of us got worn out,” Heckman said. “I’m one of those kids that really doesn’t get tired.
“I just keep working and working, and eventually I knew he was going to wear down.’’
The closest it came to possibly ending in regulation was in the third period when Barvitskie, starting on bottom, was lifting Heckman and had his ankle, but Heckman whizzered, and they went out of bounds.
Barvitskie and Heckman wrestled once before, in the Southern Sectional and that also was an overtime match with Barvitskie winning 1-0.
“I’ve just always been told if you can’t get what you want, then come for the next best thing, and I always stand by that,” Heckman said of finishing with a bronze medal instead of a gold.
Heckman, 43-4 this season (112-23 career), now has a seventh- and a third-place medal at states, and she aid he believes this makes it easier for him to go a higher spot on the podium.
“It’s a matter of grinding it out next year and getting it done,” he said.
Kaden Milheim scored a takedown in both the first and second periods, then added a pair of them in the third, along with an escape to get a major decision (9-0) over Fort LeBoeuf sophomore JoJo Przybycien.
He eager to overcome a disappointing 4-3 loss to Brockway senior Mark Palmer in the semifinals, he said.
“I wasn’t proud of that loss, but it motivated me to come back,” Kaden Milheim said. “I wasn’t just going to put my head down and check out of the tournament.”
He said winning the late Friday consolation semifinal (7-6 over Conwell-Egan sophomore Charlie Robson), was big.
That late win propelled him to his dominant performance against Przybycien.
“This was one of the least stressful matches of the consolation rounds,” Kaden Milheim said. “I kind of let it all fly. I just went out and wrestled the way I know how; I wasn’t too worried about it.”
In addition to his brother, Cameron, the Milheims could be joined in Hershey next year by a younger brother, Reagan, now in eighth grade.
“That’s the plan,’’ both Kaden and Cameron said.
Wagner gave himself the best sendoff for his high school career after his tough 1-0 semifinal loss Friday night to Faith Christian Academy senior Eric Alderfer.
He picked up his second win of the tournament over Hickory senior Carter Gill, but this one was easier. It was 3-1 on opening day, but Wagner majored him 8-0 this time.
“The first takedown (Saturday) came from that re-attack,” Wagner said. “I knew he would take a bad shot, and I was able to bring my feet all the way up and get the takedown which was key in the one- minute first period.’’
He also said that in the first matchup, he could ride Gill but couldn’t turn him.
“This time,’’ he said, “I was able to get him over for some extra swipes (referee counts) and get points.’’
Although he said he wanted gold, to be able to rebound with two wins to finish his career in third place.
“There is nothing to be upset about,” Wagner said. “It was a great way to finish my career, and now I’m ready to move onto the next chapter.”
Wagner will continue his wrestling career at Lock Haven University after posting a 126-27 record as a Green Dragon.
Ulrich had extra motivation — other than losing the chance for gold — after eventual champion Riley Robell, of Bishop McDevitt, pinned him in the quarterfinals.
“I wanted the 100 wins. I was harping about that loss in the quarters. After I looked in the bracket, I saw that I had enough to get 100,” Ulrich said. “The goal was to hit 100 and place third, just to end on a good note.”
Now, he said he wants to finish his career with 130 or more wins and fewer than 30 losses.
“I’m on my way,” said Ulrich, who is 100-19 after pinning Williamson senior Kade Sottolano in 3:39 in the third-place match.
Wirnsberger said he was happy with a fourth-place medal but upset with how he gave up a takedown in sudden victory, which kept him from picking up a bronze.
He learned on Friday that he was sitting on 99 wins, but said he then forgot about it until the public address announcer reported it after the match.
“I held my head up high and got that consolation semifinal win,” Wirnsberger said of his loss in the semifinals, but he didn’t finish the way he wanted.
“I was dominating but then I relaxed in the last five seconds,” Wirnsberger said of the third-place match. “But I had a good tournament. I’ll learn from this.’’
Garcia was able to put a pair of frustrating losses — one to rival Nolan Lear of Benton — behind him and pin Canton’s Riley Parker in 2:36 to take fifth.
“I looked at the clock like a dummy and he took advantage and took me down,” Garcia said of the loss to Lear. “That one stung a little bit.”
Garcia said he was confident heading into his match against Parker, because he had previously pinned him.
“It was pretty important that I get a medal, although I didn’t finish where I wanted to,” Garcia said. “But I have two more years to get to the top.”
Cameron Milheim twice overcame deficits to nip Easton Toth of Forest Hills 5-4 for seventh.
Toth took a 2-0 lead on a first-period takedown, but Milheim escaped and took him down for a 3-2 lead after two periods. Toth chose the bottom in the third and got an immediate reversal for a 4-3 lead.
With 11 seconds left, Milheim reversed him for a 5-4 victory.
“I was coming to my feet, and he was regrabbing and it was hard for me to break free,” Cameron Milheim said. “I got behind his leg. We got into a crackdown position, and I knew I had to keep elevating his leg up, and I eventually got the two (points for the reverse).
“I wasn’t sure of the time, but I knew I had time.”
Although his goal was to get gold, he said getting a medal in his first trip to states as a freshman was satisfying.
“I’m still young and my time will come,” Cameron Milheim said.
Scheib battled back from a first-round loss to take seventh with a 9-0 major over senior Landon Caldwell of Saegertown.