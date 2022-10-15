The Associated Press
INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 31/2 years.
Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Keegan Bradley also had a 66, and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.
In a closely bunched field, 10 more players were between three and five shots off the lead.
DP World Tour
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead in the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round.
Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama.
Hidalgo (70) fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren (67). Lee (71) was another shot behind.