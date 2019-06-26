The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer for the second straight game, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 7-5 on Tuesday night.
Brad Miller, Scott Kingery and Rhys Hoskins also connected as Philadelphia earned its second straight win since losing seven in a row.
Franco hit a shot to right off Wilmer Font (1-2) for his 18th homer, lifting the Phillies to a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning. Miller made it back-to-back shots when he went deep for a pinch-hit homer.
There was one more shot in the inning — Kingery was drilled on the left shoulder by a Font fastball. Home plate umpire Joe West immediately warned both teams, and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler burst out of the dugout to argue. Kapler was quickly ejected for the second time in four games, likely grumbling that it was Font that needed to get tossed.
n Braves 3, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, Max Fried pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Atlanta beat Chicago.
Acuña crushed the first pitch of the game from Cubs rookie Adbert Alzolay into the left-field bleachers for his 19th homer of the season. Albies hit a towering two-run shot to right center off Mike Montgomery (1-2) in the seventh that gave Atlanta the lead.
Fried (9-3) got the win in the second of a four-game set between the NL division leaders. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out eight, walked a season-high five and allowed two runs in winning his second straight start.
n Nationals 6, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in eight innings and won his fifth straight start, leading Washington over Miami.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had two hits and scored twice.
Scherzer (7-5) is 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA over his last seven starts and has fanned exactly 10 in three straight games. He allowed five hits and one run while throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes.
Trea Turner hit a three-run homer and Juan Soto knocked in two runs for the Nationals, who have won six of eight.
Miami had its four-game winning streak end, and manager Don Mattingly and shortstop Miguel Rojas were ejected in the eighth by plate umpire Mike Estabrook for arguing. Rojas struck out earlier in the inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Red Sox 6, White Sox 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, David Price struck out nine, Boston beat Chicago on a rainy night at Fenway Park.
The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall — heavily at times — through the first five innings. The slick conditions may have contributed to a frightening moment in the fifth inning when Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle on a fielding play. Anderson was carried off the field on the shoulders of manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.
Anderson was clearly hurt, although the White Sox would say later that X-rays were negative, and Anderson was out with a sprain.
n Twins 9, Rays 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Eddie Rosario had four hits, Willians Astudillo added three hits, and Minnesota extended Blake Snell’s troubles in a win over Tampa Bay.
Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron hit solo homers for Minnesota, which got to Snell (4-7) for seven runs and 11 hits in just 3 1/3 innings.
Kyle Gibson (8-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings as the Twins won for the third time in four games.
Snell was coming off a disastrous six-run outing at the New York Yankees in which he only retired one batter. He started this one with a clean first inning, but Astudillo got Minnesota started with an RBI single in the second.
The Twins scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings to chase Snell, with Rosario tallying an RBI single in each.
Snell has won once in his last nine starts. In five starts in June, the the reigning American League Cy Young winner has a 12.11 ERA and has given up six or more runs three times.
n Rangers 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Jesse Chavez pitched into the seventh inning in his longest outing in over two years, and Texas became the latest visiting team to win in Detroit.
Detroit has lost 18 of its last 20 home games, and that does not include a game last month that was suspended with the Tigers trailing.
Chavez (3-2) allowed an unearned run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven with no walks. The right-hander has pitched mostly in relief this season, but before Tuesday’s game, Texas manager Chris Woodward said Chavez had a chance to pitch five or six innings if he was efficient.
He surpassed that. This was his longest outing since he went seven innings on June 16, 2017.
Ronald Guzman homered for Texas, and Ronny Rodriguez went deep in the ninth inning for Detroit.
n Royals 8, Indians 6
CLEVELAND — Hunter Dozier’s grand slam capped Kansas City’s stunning five-run rally in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Brad Hand, giving the Royals a win over the Indians.
Hand (4-3) was a perfect 22-for-22 in save chances and likely on his way to being an All-Star. But the left-hander did not record an out against the Royals, who entered the ninth down 6-3 before storming back.
Nicky Lopez had an RBI infield single before Kansas City loaded the bases and Dozier connected on Hand’s first pitch for his first career grand slam and 13th homer.
It was an unexpected comeback by the Royals, who have blown leads in a major league-leading 27 games.
Hand looked shaky from the outset, and was pulled after allowing five hits in just 13 pitches.
INTERLEAGUE
n Astros 5, Pirates 1
HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman homered to back up a solid start by Gerrit Cole in his first meeting against his former team, and Houston got a win over Pittsburgh.
After winning just one time on a seven-game road trip which ended Sunday, the Astros opened a six-game homestand with the victory over the Pirates, who came into town on a four-game winning streak.
Cole (7-5) yielded seven hits and one run in six innings against the team which drafted him first overall in 2011 and where he spent five seasons before a trade to Houston before last season. Cole struck out three and walked two as he won his third straight decision.
Bregman got things going in the fourth with a double off Trevor Williams before Gurriel launched a fastball into the seats in left field with two outs in the inning to make it 2-0.
An RBI single by Melky Cabrera got the Pirates within 1 in the sixth before Bregman opened the bottom of the inning with his 22nd home run to make it 3-1.
n Padres 8, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Manny Machado marked his return to Camden Yards with a performance reminiscent of his time with Baltimore, hitting a long homer and driving in two runs to help San Diego beat the Orioles.
Machado played seven years with the Orioles before being traded last July, months before becoming a free agent. The third baseman signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February.
In the third, he hit a shot off Jimmy Yacabonis (1-2) that traveled an estimated 455 feet and added a run-scoring single in the fourth.
The home run was Machado’s 100th at Camden Yards.