STATE COLLEGE — Penn State head coach James Franklin took the podium on Tuesday afternoon for the first time this season just four days before his No. 15 Nittany Lions host Idaho.
The matchup is the first between both schools.
“If you look at 2016, they had a phenomenal year offensively really across the board,” Franklin said. “(We’re) obviously impressed with their quarterback, Mason Petrino, wide receiver Jeff Cotton and wide receiver Cutrell Haywood.”
After a fall camp of facing each other in scrimmages and practices, Franklin said his players are looking forward to finally seeing a new opponent on Saturday.
“We’re in a good place,” Franklin said. “This is obviously going to be an important week of prep for us, and then go out and play well on Saturday and build confidence. I’m excited about the opportunity and excited about Idaho coming in here.”
Tuesday’s press conference was the first since Franklin dubbed redshirt quarterback Sean Clifford as a starter. Penn State announced the news on Friday, and after observing Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis battle throughout camp, Franklin said experience ultimately led to his decision.
“For us, very similar to when we named Trace (McSorley) the starting quarterback, the experience factored in,” Franklin said. “You’ve got an older guy who played in games and really had competed like crazy and had done everything that he needed to do from the time the season ended.”
Penn State sophomore Pat Freiermuth said Clifford’s progression throughout the summer and during fall camp has earned him the trust of his teammates.
“Sean’s a great quarterback, and we’re trusting him,” Freiermuth said. “We’re trusting Will, too. We’re just excited to get this season started.”
Penn State on Tuesday also debuted its Week 1 depth chart that featured some new faces.
At running back, sophomore Ricky Slade, redshirt sophomore Journey Brown and freshman Noah Cain are all slated as first-teamers.
“We’re going to rotate those guys,” Franklin said. “We plan on playing all four (including freshman Devyn Ford), and then either by game or as the season goes on, play whoever we think is hot.”
As Franklin suggested during fall camp, Penn State’s left and right guard will also be approached by committee, as senior Steven Gonzalez and redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda are penciled in at left guard, while redshirt sophomore C.J. Thorpe and Miranda are both listed as starters at right guard.
Junior safety Lamont Wade emerged as a starter after being locked in a fall camp battle with Lackawanna College transfer Jaquan Brisker, a junior. Franklin said Wade impressed him and the coaching staff this camp by the growth he’s shown entering his third year with the program.
“I think more than anything, Lamont is confident right now,” Franklin said. “I think Lamont is comfortable. He has paid his dues. He’s overcome adversity. He’s always been a playmaker. We’ve been very pleased with how he’s tackled this training camp.”
Penn State senior linebacker Cam Brown will be suspended for the first half against Idaho after receiving a targeting penalty in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Franklin also said the following freshmen or transfer players have received the program's greenlight, meaning he feels they’re ready to produce on the field this season: freshmen cornerback Keaton Ellis, defensive end Adisa Isaac, linebacker Brandon Smith, linebacker Lance Dixon, right tackle Caedan Wallace, running backs Noah Cain and running back Devyn Ford, junior Jaquan Brisker, redshirt sophomore kicker Jordan Stout and senior receiver Weston Carr.
Penn State’s Week 1 Depth Chart:
Wide Receiver
No. 6 Justin Shorter (redshirt freshman)
No. 11 Daniel George (redshirt freshman)
No. 81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (redshirt freshman)
Tight End
No. 87 Pat Freiermuth (sophomore)
No. 83 Nick Bowers (senior)
No. 82 Zack Kuntz (redshirt freshman)
No. 86 Brenton Strange (freshman)
Left Tackle
No. 53 Rasheed Walker (redshirt freshman)
No. 75 Des Holmes (redshirt sophomore)
No. 72 Bryce Effner (redshirt freshman)
Left Guard
No. 74 Steven Gonzalez (senior) OR
No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)
No. 72 Bryce Effner (redshirt freshman)
Center
No. 62 Michal Menet (redshirt junior)
No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)
No. 68 Hunter Kelly (redshirt junior)
Right Guard
C.J. Thorpe (redshirt sophomore) OR
No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)
No. 55 Anthony Whigan (junior)
Right Tackle
No. 71 Will Fries (redshirt junior)
No. 75 Des Holmes (redshirt sophomore)
No. 69 Caedan Wallace (freshman)
Wide Receiver
No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)
No. 12 Mac Hippenhammer (redshirt sophomore)
No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)
Wide Receiver
No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)
No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore
No. 88 Dan Chisena (senior)
Quarterback
No. 14 Sean Clifford (redshirt sophomore)
No. 7 Will Levis (redshirt freshman)
No. 9 Ta’Quan Roberson (freshman) OR
No. 13 Michael Johnson Jr. (freshman)
Running Back
No. 3 Ricky Slade (sophomore) OR
No. 4 Journey Brown (redshirt sophomore) OR
No. 21 Noah Cain (freshman) OR
No. 28 Devyn Ford (freshman)
Defensive End
No. 18 Shaka Toney (redshirt junior)
No. 28 Jason Oweh (redshirt freshman)
No. 20 Adisa Isaac (freshman)
Defensive Tackle
No. 54 Robert Windsor (senior)
No. 90 Damion Barber (redshirt sophomore)
No. 53 Fred Hansard (redshirt sophomore)
Defensive Tackle
No. 55 Antonio Shelton (redshirt junior)
No. 93 PJ Mustipher (sophomore)
No. 88 Judge Culpepper (redshirt freshman)
Defensive End
No. 99 Yetur Gross-Matos (junior)
No. 34 Shane Simmons (redshirt junior)
No. 49 Daniel Joseph (redshirt junior)
Outside Linebacker
No. 40 Jesse Luketa (sophomore)
No. 11 Micah Parsons (redshirt sophomore)
No. 12 Brandon Smith (freshman)
Middle Linebacker
No. 36 Jan Johnson (senior)
No. 13 Ellis Brooks (redshirt sophomore)
No. 40 Jesse Luketa (sophomore)
Outside Linebacker
No. 11 Micah Parsons (redshirt sophomore)
No. 45 Charlie Katshir (redshirt freshman)
No. 10 Lance Dixon (freshman)
No. 6 Cam Brown (senior)
Cornerback
No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields (junior
No. 19 Trent Gordon (redshirt freshman)
No. 24 DJ Brown (redshirt sophomore)
Safety
No. 17 Garrett Taylor (senior)
No. 26 Jonathan Sutherland (redshirt sophomore)
No. 21 Tyler Rudolph (freshman)
Safety
No. 38 Lamont Wade (junior)
No. 7 Jaquan Brisker (junior)
No. 37 Drew Hartlaub (redshirt sophomore)
Cornerback
No. 29 John Reid (senior)
No. 2 Keaton Ellis (freshman)
No. 9 Joey Porter Jr. (freshman)
Star
No. 29 John Reid (senior)
No. 38 Lamont Wade (junior)
No. 2 Keaton Ellis (freshman)
Punter
No. 93 Blake Gillikin (senior)
No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)
No. 98 Bradley King (sophomore)
Kicker Field Goal
No. 92 Jake Pinegar (sophomore)
No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)
No. 90 Rafael Checa (sophomore)
Kicker Kickoff
No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)
No. 92 Jake Pinegar (sophomore)
No. 90 Rafael Checa (sophomore)
Holder
No. 93 Blake Gillikin (senior)
No. 15 Michael Shuster (redshirt junior)
No. 98 Bradley King (sophomore)
Long Snapper
No. 91 Chris Stoll (redshirt sophomore)
No. 94 Joe Calcagno (redshirt sophomore)
No. 42 Austin Sullivan (freshman)
Kickoff Returners
No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)
No. 4 Journey Brown (redshirt sophomore)
No. 3 Ricky Slade (sophomore)
Punt Returners
No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)
No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)
No. 29 John Reid (senior)