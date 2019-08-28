STATE COLLEGE — Penn State head coach James Franklin took the podium on Tuesday afternoon for the first time this season just four days before his No. 15 Nittany Lions host Idaho.

The matchup is the first between both schools.

“If you look at 2016, they had a phenomenal year offensively really across the board,” Franklin said. “(We’re) obviously impressed with their quarterback, Mason Petrino, wide receiver Jeff Cotton and wide receiver Cutrell Haywood.”

After a fall camp of facing each other in scrimmages and practices, Franklin said his players are looking forward to finally seeing a new opponent on Saturday.

“We’re in a good place,” Franklin said. “This is obviously going to be an important week of prep for us, and then go out and play well on Saturday and build confidence. I’m excited about the opportunity and excited about Idaho coming in here.”

Tuesday’s press conference was the first since Franklin dubbed redshirt quarterback Sean Clifford as a starter. Penn State announced the news on Friday, and after observing Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis battle throughout camp, Franklin said experience ultimately led to his decision.

“For us, very similar to when we named Trace (McSorley) the starting quarterback, the experience factored in,” Franklin said. “You’ve got an older guy who played in games and really had competed like crazy and had done everything that he needed to do from the time the season ended.”

Penn State sophomore Pat Freiermuth said Clifford’s progression throughout the summer and during fall camp has earned him the trust of his teammates.

“Sean’s a great quarterback, and we’re trusting him,” Freiermuth said. “We’re trusting Will, too. We’re just excited to get this season started.”

Penn State on Tuesday also debuted its Week 1 depth chart that featured some new faces.

At running back, sophomore Ricky Slade, redshirt sophomore Journey Brown and freshman Noah Cain are all slated as first-teamers.

“We’re going to rotate those guys,” Franklin said. “We plan on playing all four (including freshman Devyn Ford), and then either by game or as the season goes on, play whoever we think is hot.”

As Franklin suggested during fall camp, Penn State’s left and right guard will also be approached by committee, as senior Steven Gonzalez and redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda are penciled in at left guard, while redshirt sophomore C.J. Thorpe and Miranda are both listed as starters at right guard.

Junior safety Lamont Wade emerged as a starter after being locked in a fall camp battle with Lackawanna College transfer Jaquan Brisker, a junior. Franklin said Wade impressed him and the coaching staff this camp by the growth he’s shown entering his third year with the program.

“I think more than anything, Lamont is confident right now,” Franklin said. “I think Lamont is comfortable. He has paid his dues. He’s overcome adversity. He’s always been a playmaker. We’ve been very pleased with how he’s tackled this training camp.”

Penn State senior linebacker Cam Brown will be suspended for the first half against Idaho after receiving a targeting penalty in the Citrus Bowl last season.

Franklin also said the following freshmen or transfer players have received the program's greenlight, meaning he feels they’re ready to produce on the field this season: freshmen cornerback Keaton Ellis, defensive end Adisa Isaac, linebacker Brandon Smith, linebacker Lance Dixon, right tackle Caedan Wallace, running backs Noah Cain and running back Devyn Ford, junior Jaquan Brisker, redshirt sophomore kicker Jordan Stout and senior receiver Weston Carr.

Penn State’s Week 1 Depth Chart:

Wide Receiver

No. 6 Justin Shorter (redshirt freshman)

No. 11 Daniel George (redshirt freshman)

No. 81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (redshirt freshman)

Tight End

No. 87 Pat Freiermuth (sophomore)

No. 83 Nick Bowers (senior)

No. 82 Zack Kuntz (redshirt freshman)

No. 86 Brenton Strange (freshman)

Left Tackle

No. 53 Rasheed Walker (redshirt freshman)

No. 75 Des Holmes (redshirt sophomore)

No. 72 Bryce Effner (redshirt freshman)

Left Guard

No. 74 Steven Gonzalez (senior) OR

No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)

No. 72 Bryce Effner (redshirt freshman)

Center

No. 62 Michal Menet (redshirt junior)

No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)

No. 68 Hunter Kelly (redshirt junior)

Right Guard

C.J. Thorpe (redshirt sophomore) OR

No. 73 Mike Miranda (redshirt sophomore)

No. 55 Anthony Whigan (junior)

Right Tackle

No. 71 Will Fries (redshirt junior)

No. 75 Des Holmes (redshirt sophomore)

No. 69 Caedan Wallace (freshman)

Wide Receiver

No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)

No. 12 Mac Hippenhammer (redshirt sophomore)

No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)

Wide Receiver

No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)

No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore

No. 88 Dan Chisena (senior)

Quarterback

No. 14 Sean Clifford (redshirt sophomore)

No. 7 Will Levis (redshirt freshman)

No. 9 Ta’Quan Roberson (freshman) OR

No. 13 Michael Johnson Jr. (freshman)

Running Back

No. 3 Ricky Slade (sophomore) OR

No. 4 Journey Brown (redshirt sophomore) OR

No. 21 Noah Cain (freshman) OR

No. 28 Devyn Ford (freshman)

Defensive End

No. 18 Shaka Toney (redshirt junior)

No. 28 Jason Oweh (redshirt freshman)

No. 20 Adisa Isaac (freshman)

Defensive Tackle

No. 54 Robert Windsor (senior)

No. 90 Damion Barber (redshirt sophomore)

No. 53 Fred Hansard (redshirt sophomore)

Defensive Tackle

No. 55 Antonio Shelton (redshirt junior)

No. 93 PJ Mustipher (sophomore)

No. 88 Judge Culpepper (redshirt freshman)

Defensive End

No. 99 Yetur Gross-Matos (junior)

No. 34 Shane Simmons (redshirt junior)

No. 49 Daniel Joseph (redshirt junior)

Outside Linebacker

No. 40 Jesse Luketa (sophomore)

No. 11 Micah Parsons (redshirt sophomore)

No. 12 Brandon Smith (freshman)

Middle Linebacker

No. 36 Jan Johnson (senior)

No. 13 Ellis Brooks (redshirt sophomore)

No. 40 Jesse Luketa (sophomore)

Outside Linebacker

No. 11 Micah Parsons (redshirt sophomore)

No. 45 Charlie Katshir (redshirt freshman)

No. 10 Lance Dixon (freshman)

No. 6 Cam Brown (senior)

Cornerback

No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields (junior

No. 19 Trent Gordon (redshirt freshman)

No. 24 DJ Brown (redshirt sophomore)

Safety

No. 17 Garrett Taylor (senior)

No. 26 Jonathan Sutherland (redshirt sophomore)

No. 21 Tyler Rudolph (freshman)

Safety

No. 38 Lamont Wade (junior)

No. 7 Jaquan Brisker (junior)

No. 37 Drew Hartlaub (redshirt sophomore)

Cornerback

No. 29 John Reid (senior)

No. 2 Keaton Ellis (freshman)

No. 9 Joey Porter Jr. (freshman)

Star

No. 29 John Reid (senior)

No. 38 Lamont Wade (junior)

No. 2 Keaton Ellis (freshman)

Punter

No. 93 Blake Gillikin (senior)

No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)

No. 98 Bradley King (sophomore)

Kicker Field Goal

No. 92 Jake Pinegar (sophomore)

No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)

No. 90 Rafael Checa (sophomore)

Kicker Kickoff

No. 98 Jordan Stout (redshirt sophomore)

No. 92 Jake Pinegar (sophomore)

No. 90 Rafael Checa (sophomore)

Holder

No. 93 Blake Gillikin (senior)

No. 15 Michael Shuster (redshirt junior)

No. 98 Bradley King (sophomore)

Long Snapper

No. 91 Chris Stoll (redshirt sophomore)

No. 94 Joe Calcagno (redshirt sophomore)

No. 42 Austin Sullivan (freshman)

Kickoff Returners

No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)

No. 4 Journey Brown (redshirt sophomore)

No. 3 Ricky Slade (sophomore)

Punt Returners

No. 1 KJ Hamler (redshirt sophomore)

No. 5 Jahan Dotson (sophomore)

No. 29 John Reid (senior)

