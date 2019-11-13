STATE COLLEGE — Following his squad’s first loss of the season, Penn State coach James Franklin defended some of his late-game decisions during Tuesday’s press conference leading into Saturday’s game against Indiana.
Before ending his weekly press conference, Franklin addressed questions he was asked postgame after Saturday’s loss to Minnesota regarding the decision to go for a two-point conversion.
The Nittany Lions scored on 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to tight end Nick Bowers to pull within 24-19 with 4:05 to play in the third quarter. The two-point attempt failed when running back Ricky Slade was taken down on the 1-yard line after a screen pass.
“We looked at the classic two-point chart, which said go for it,” Franklin said. “We used our analytics stuff, which said go for it. We decided to go for it partly because we’re on the road, not playing as well as we thought we should be at the time, and if we picked up the two-point conversion, it increased our chances and put us in a better situation. If we didn’t pick it up, we still were going to have to overcome those points at some point.
“At the end of the day, here is the thing I struggle with — a lot of these decisions are not clear-cut. There’s some that are. But there’s a lot that are not clear-cut. It’s a gut feel.”
One week after squaring up against Minnesota’s talented receiving tandem of Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, Penn State’s secondary will face another challenge from Indiana’s collection of skilled pass catchers.
After yielding 339 yards receiving to the Golden Gophers on Saturday, the Nittany Lions hope to bounce back against a Hoosiers’ passing attack that averages 308 yards per game and ranks first in the Big Ten in passing offense.
“The experience against Minnesota’s wide receivers — who we have a lot of respect for going into the game — I thought it was the best wide receiver group that we had seen up to that point this year,” Franklin said. “That experience, and going against our guys in practice, I think will give us a chance to be successful Saturday.”
Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor leads both the Hoosiers and the Big Ten in yards receiving with 813. Although he’s only scored three touchdowns this year, he’s averaging 90.3 yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch. Philyor tallied a season-high 182 yards receiving against Rutgers, and he recorded 178- and 142-yard efforts against Nebraska and Michigan State, respectively.
“They have a young man, Whop Philyor, No. 1, wide receiver, who is having a really good year,” Franklin said. “I think coming into this year he had like 57 career catches, and he’s got 59 this year ... and (is) making a bunch of plays.”
At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, Philyor is comparable to Penn State receivers KJ Hamler (5-9, 176 pounds) and Jahan Dotson (5-11, 175 pounds). Franklin believes Penn State’s secondary should have an idea of what to expect from Philyor after having faced receivers of similar stature during practices each week.
Peyton Hendershot has proven to be a reliable complement to Philyor in Indiana’s passing game. Hendershot has hauled in four touchdown receptions, and he’s accumulated 393 yards receiving on 29 catches. The Hoosiers boast three more 300-yard receivers in Ty Fryfogle (371 yards and two touchdowns), Donovan Hale (356 yards and three touchdowns) and Nick Westbrook (353 yards and four touchdowns).
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey will make his third career start against Penn State. Last year, Ramsey threw for 236 yards with one touchdown and one interception as Penn State won 33-28 in Bloomington.
Ramsey was supplanted by Michael Penix Jr. this season, but Penix suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 2 against Northwestern. Ramsey has thrown for 1,302 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions and has started five games this year.
“I do think the Penix kid was taking it to a whole other level; I think he’s got a chance to be special,” Franklin said. “But we’ve been very impressed with Ramsey. We’ve been very impressed with him. He’s doing a nice job. He’s got good mobility. He’s making big-time throws.”
After having a couple of days to mull over their first loss of the season, Franklin said his players have processed it and plan to use it as fuel as they forge ahead. Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar echoed Franklin’s sentiments.
“I think right after the game there was a lot of raw emotion and stuff, and then I think the next day, Sunday practice, everybody moved on (and) shifted to Indiana, kind of using that as fuel,” Pinegar said. “So what happened then is in the past, and we’re kind of just moving forward right now.”