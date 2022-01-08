SELINSGROVE — Danny Frauenheim scored a career-high 33 points, and Susquehanna outlasted Catholic for a 98-92 overtime win in Landmark Conference men's basketball Saturday.
"Danny does what we need him to do," Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. "If his job that day is to get other people going, he gets other people going. Today, I think he felt we needed him to score. He played great."
Frauenheim, who previous best was 25 points, is averaging 29 points and 7.5 assists in conference play so far. Susquehanna (10-3, 2-0 Landmark) has now won five in a row, along with seven of its last eight contests.
The River Hawks appeared to have the game in control late in regulation, leading by eight points with 44 seconds to play after free throws by Dominic Dunn. Following a traditional three-point play by Catholic, Susquehanna missed two free throws and Jesse Hafemeister hit a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game at 84-82.
Quincy Haughton made one free throw, but Catholic's Tommy Kelly rattled home a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game at 85.
Dunn hit a 3-pointer early into overtime to give Susquehanna the lead for good. The River Hawks surrendered just two buckets in the overtime period, and sealed the game at the free-throw line to earn the conference victory.
Frauenheim went 11-of-19 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Lukas Yurasits added 20 points.
Jay Martin added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds, and Dunn finished with 15 points for the River Hawks. Haughton added a career-high of 13 points, making his first start of the season.
Kelly led the Cardinals (8-3, 1-1 Landmark) with 30 points, while Hafemeister tallied 23 points.
Catholic led for the majority of the first half, taking its biggest advantage of the game at 41-29 after a jumper by Hafemeister with 2:26 to go in the opening stanza. Frauenheim scored the game's next nine points to make it a three-point edge for the Cardinals at the break. The second half was back-and-forth, featuring 26 lead changes and eight ties before the exciting finish.
"It was a heck of a battle," Marcinek said. "I thought Catholic played really well."
Susquehanna 98, Catholic 92 (OT)
Catholic (8-3, 1-1) 92
Tommy Kelly 12-17 5-6 30, Jesse Hafemeister 8-15 4-4 23, Jake Timby 4-9 3-4 12, Sam Golden 2-4 2-2 7, Colby Martins 1-3 0-0 2, Jake Melady 4-10 3-3 13, Jack Kouba 2-4 0-0 5, Dan Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Green 0-0 0-0 0, Frank Lumaj 0-1 0-0 0, Pat Buckley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 17-19 92.
Susquehanna (10-3, 2-0) 98
Danny Frauenheim 11-19 5-6 33, Lukas Yurasits 6-9 6-7 20, Dominic Dunn 4-15 5-6 15, Quincy Haughton 3-5 5-6 13, Jay Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Steven Ressler 2-4 0-2 5, Howie Rankine 0-2 2-3 2, Jack Van Syckle 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper Haberern 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 23-30 98.
Halftime: Catholic 41-38. Regulation: Tied 85-85. 3-point goals: Catholic 9-24 (Hafemeister 3-6, Melady 2-6, Kelly 1-2, Kouba 1-2, Golden 1-3, Timby 1-4, Buckley 0-1); Susquehanna 13-30 (Frauenheim 6-9, Haughton 2-3, Yurasits 2-4, Dunn 2-7, Ressler 1-3, Martin 0-1, Haberern 0-3). Rebounds: Catholic 32 (Hafemeister 5, Buckley 5); Susquehanna 36 (Martin 9). Assists: Catholic 13 (Timby 5); Susquehanna 10 (Frauenheim 3). Blocked shots: Catholic 2 (Green, Lumaj); Susquehanna 2 (Dunn, Martin). Steals: Catholic 5 (Hafemeister 2, Kouba 2); Susquehanna 8 (Frauenheim 5). Turnovers: Catholic 13; Susquehanna 9. Total fouls: Catholic 25; Susquehanna 19. Fouled out: Buckley; Dunn. Technical fouls: Martin. A: 210.