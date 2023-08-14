SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has changed course and will offer free admission to its home football games this fall.
Earlier this summer, the university announced a "nominal fee" for home games as it prepares to enter the inaugural season for Landmark Conference football.
"In aiming to create a spirited atmosphere as we step into a new conference, we have decided to not charge ticket fees for football during the fall 2023 regular home season," said Sharief Hashim, athletic director at Susquehanna University. "We envision this initiative further enhancing community engagement and nurturing a sense of unity among fans, especially during the team's debut in the Landmark Conference."
The River Hawks are coming off last year's Centennial Conference championship and an unbeaten, 10–0 regular season record. Susquehanna is ranked 22nd in this year's D3football.com Top 25 Preseason National Poll.
Susquehanna plays its first three games on the road before returning home on Saturday, Sept. 23, to take on Western New England. Catholic comes in Sept. 30 for the Ring of Honor Game, Wilkes on Oct. 21 as part of Homecoming, and Lycoming on Nov. 11 for the Stagg Hat Game and Senior Day.
All home games are scheduled for Saturdays, with kickoff at 1 p.m.