ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
The Braves, who opened the season with four consecutive losses, have recovered with a four-game winning streak, including the first two games of this series against the NL East rival Phillies. Atlanta’s 0-4 start included three losses in Philadelphia.
Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza’s double off Archie Bradley (0-1) started the seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled, moving Adrianza to third.
Freeman hit a one-out grounder that left-hander José Alvarado fielded on the mound. Alvarado looked to second, but with the infield drawn in for a play at the plate, no fielder was covering the bag. Alvarado then threw late to the plate. Adrianza scored without a slide.
“You’ve got to put the ball in play sometimes and I was able to get one to Alvarado,” Freeman said.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he approved of Alvarado looking to second in hopes of starting a double play. He said the problem was shortstop Didi Gregorius broke for the grounder instead of covering second base.
“If you have a chance to turn a double play, I’m OK with you turning the double play,” Girardi said. “The thing is Didi’s instincts took him to the ball and Alvarado has no way to know.”
Adrianza also thought Alvarado was going to throw to second base.
“That’s why I didn’t slide,” Adrianza said. “Thank God I scored the run.”
n Marlins 3, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time, and Miami blanked New York.
DeGrom (0-1) matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.
The 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.
A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.
Rogers mixed a fastball averaging 95 mph with a slider and changeup, inducing 19 swing-and-misses among his 82 pitches. He ended his outing with strikeouts of Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, stranding two runners to preserve a 1-0 lead.
n Brewers 9, Cardinals 5
ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Milwaukee ended St. Louis’ winning streak at four games.
Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.
García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez (0-2) gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth.
n Pirates 8, Cubs 2
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and Pittsburgh used an early burst to chase Chicago’s Zach Davies.
Phil Evans hit his team-high third homer as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.
Keller (1-1) bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run. The 25-year-old, who has struggled with his command since spring training started, struck out seven and walked just one.
Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh’s seven-run outburst in the second against Davies (1-1).
n Giants 4, Rockies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning in San Francisco’s victory over Colorado.
Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 victory Friday in the home opener.
Ben Bowden (0-2) relieved Chi Chi González and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season.
Ryan McMahon had put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.
Caleb Baragar (2-0) pitched the sixth for the win. Three relievers later, Jake McGee earned his fourth save overall and second in two games facing his former Colorado club.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 4, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germán, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.
The Rays have won 10 of 12 regular-season games between the AL East rivals since the start of 2020. Tampa Bay also eliminated the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a five-game series that went the distance.
Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits.
Meadows got things rolling for the Rays with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the season. He had three hits in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 win over New York the previous day and has homered three times in eight career at-bats against Germán (0-2).
Arozarena hit a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Andrew Kittredge (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the victory.
n Red Sox 6, Orioles 5, 10 innings
BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers homered and Boston scored twice in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vázquez to beat Baltimore for its fifth straight victory.
Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss the 2020 season. It was Mancini’s first homer since Sept. 28, 2019.
Michael Chavis, recalled from the alternate training site earlier in the day, entered as a pinch-runner in the 10th and scored on a low pitch by Dillon Tate (0-1) that rolled to the backstop. Vázquez added an insurance run with a single off Wade LeBlanc.
Matt Barnes (1-0) struck out two in the ninth, and Matt Andriese earned Boston’s first save of the season.
n Athletics 7, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 7-3 to win the series.
The Astros won the opener 6-2 on Thursday night to give them five straight victories over the A’s after a four-game sweep to start the season.
Brown sent a homer into the second deck in the eighth inning to give the Athletics five home runs in the last two games after they managed just three in their first eight.
n Mariners 4, Twins 3, 10 innings
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota.
All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball’s new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.
For Seattle, that was Taylor Trammell, who homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop’s bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn’t get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.
n Indians 11, Tigers 3
CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded Detroit.
Luplow narrowly missed a second three-run homer, settling for a two-run double to finish with a career-high five RBIs. Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández had a solo shot.
INTERLEAGUE
n Padres 7, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise’s first no-hitter with another victory over Texas.
A day after Joe Musgrove pitched that no-hitter, the Padres won their seventh in a row against Texas. Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for San Diego.