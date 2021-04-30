The Daily Item
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected tight end Pat Freiermuth with the 55th pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday in Cleveland.
Friermuth becomes the second Penn State tight end taken in the NFL draft since 2018 when the Miami Dolphins selected Mike Gesicki as the 42nd pick in the second round.
Freiermuth played in 30 games – with 26 starts – during his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions and leaves as the program’s all-time touchdown receptions leader at tight end with 16.
Despite playing in just four games this past season due to an injury, Freiermuth still earned accolades as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He recorded 310 yards receiving and one touchdown on 23 catches.
Freiermuth posted career-highs in yards receiving (507) and receptions (43) during the 2019 season. He ranked second on the Nittany Lions’ offense in both statistical categories. Freiermuth’s seven touchdown receptions that year ranked fourth for tight ends nationally.
Freiermuth arrived at Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class. He contributed right away, playing in 13 contests with nine starts. Freiermuth had 368 yards receiving and 26 receptions to go with an FBS second-best eight touchdowns as a freshman.
Two Penn State players were taken in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday as linebacker Micah Parsons went 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys and defensive end Odafe (Jayson) Oweh went 31st overall to the Baltimore Ravens.