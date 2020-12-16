Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was named the Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year on Tuesday as the Big Ten announced its list of award winners.
“Blessed,” Freiermuth tweeted in response to the announcement.
Freiermuth played in four games this season before being sitting out the remainder of the year after being injured against Ohio State. The junior underwent season-ending surgery the week of Thanksgiving.
Freiermuth recorded 23 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown in four games this season. He tallied 113 yards and seven touchdowns during his last outing of the year against Nebraska.
“Well deserved but more importantly, earned,” Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen tweeted on Tuesday. “Proud of you.”
Freiermuth scored Penn State’s first touchdown of the season at Indiana courtesy of a 2-yard pass from Sean Clifford. The touchdown gave Freiermuth 16 for his Penn State career and set a program record for touchdowns by a tight end.
Through three seasons, Freiermuth accumulated 92 catches and 1,185 yards to go with his 16 touchdowns. Freiermuth recorded a catch in each of his 29 games as a Nittany Lion.
Big Ten coaches also selected Freiermuth as a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
The 14 conference coaches named senior offensive guard Mike Miranda and offensive tackle Will Fries as second-team All-Big Ten selections. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson and center Michal Menet were named third-team All-Big Ten selections by conference coaches.
Freiermuth and Miranda were designated as second-team All-Big Ten selections by members of the media. Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, Menet and Dotson were pegged as third-team All-Big Ten players by media members.