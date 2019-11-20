STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth is only a sophomore, but the tight end has experienced many confidence-boosting moments during his Nittany Lion career.
Freiermuth’s 15 career touchdowns tie former Nittany Lions tight end Mike Gesicki for a school-best, and he’s accumulated 792 yards receiving.
On Saturday, Freiermuth will take the field for the second time against Ohio State. Freiermuth tallied 44 yards receiving and one touchdown in his first collegiate start, which came against Ohio State. On Tuesday, he said his performance in that game boosted his confidence level.
“Ohio State is probably one of the best programs in the country, so having my first start in the White Out, and having a good game like I did definitely helped my confidence,” Freiermuth said. “But that was last year. … I’ve grown as a player, same as this team. Hopefully I can come out this year and I can play well, the team can play well, (and) see where it ends up.”
As Penn State debuted a new starter at quarterback this season in Sean Clifford, Freiermuth has provided a consistent pair of hands for the first-year signal-caller.
Freiermuth ranks second among Penn State’s pass-catchers with 424 yards receiving, and he’s recorded a catch in each of the Nittany Lions’ 10 games this season.
As No. 9 Penn State attempts to knock off No. 2 Ohio State this weekend in Columbus, it’s no secret that Freiermuth will again factor heavily into the Nittany Lions’ offensive game plan. Freiermuth said he spent six hours on Monday watching film of Ohio State, keying in on tendencies of specific players and defensive sets.
“I think when I was in there, there were a lot of dudes watching film,” Freiermuth said “There were even scout team players watching film on their offense or defense to give us the best looks (and) pick up tendencies as to what they do.”
On Monday, Freiermuth was a noticeable omission from the John Mackey Award’s list of semifinalists. The award is given to the nation’s best tight end at the end of the season. Freiermuth admitted he was disappointed.
“An award doesn’t define who I am, who I am as player,” he said. “I think I’ve had a really good season so far. It is what it is, I can’t control that now. My focus right now is on Ohio State, anything we can do to beat them, (and) the season moving forward.”
Like Freiermuth, Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney said individual awards or accolades aren’t indicative of Freiermuth’s worth.
“Pat is hard-working,” Toney said. “If he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s in the NFL — first-round guy. He’s not going to be thinking about awards he missed out on. He’s going to think about the times he had here, just like the rest of us.”
You can text message with Elton through CNHI Sports Pennsylvania’s new Subtext message program, Talk PSU sports with Elton. Ask questions and share your thoughts and Elton will respond directly to you. Your number will remain anonymous, and it won’t be shared. Subscriptions are half price for the first month —just $2.50 — and $4.99 monthly thereafter. To subscribe to Talk PSU sports with Elton go to https://joinsubtext.com/pennstatesports?promo=50OFF.