Freshman finishes 2nd in PIAA golf

The Daily Item
Warrior Run freshman Hannah Rabb didn’t let much get to her in her first trip to the PIAA Class 2A golf tournament on Monday morning.
Not the damp weather, not a slow start, and not the pressure to compete at the state level.
Rabb shot a five-over par 77 at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York to finish second at the PIAA Tournament.
Vileska Gelpi, a senior from Rockwood in District 5, won the Class 2A championship with two-over 75.
Gelpi shot a 72 in the District 5 Class 2A Tournament, the lowest score, boy or girl, in the tournament. Gelpi finshed second in the PIAA Tournament as a freshman and last season as a junior.
Rabb had a challenging start with bogeys on four of the first eight holes, but a birdie on the par-four ninth hole got the Defenders’ standout rolling. She added a birdie on 13 to pull into a tie with Gelpi going into the final five holes of the one-day tournament.
Disaster struck for Rabb on the 17th hole with a triple-bogey, but she bounced back to par the 18th. That secured the silver medal for Rabb, one stroke ahead of the third-place finisher from North East in District 10.
Rabb’s second place finish is the best a District 4 female golfer since Williamsport’s Tina Paternostro finished second in 1986 and won the 1987 girls title.
It’s the top finisher by a local female golfer since the PIAA website begin its records in 1972.
Sarah Snyder of Danville finished third in 1991, while Laura Hoover, now Laura Tyler, finished third in the state in 1981, capping a string off three straight top 10 finishes in the state tournament.
Lewisburg sophomore Nick Mahoney finished 10th on in the Class 2A boys event with a six-over par 77. His teammate, Sean Kelly, finished in a tie for 23rd place with a 10-over par 81.
The boys tournament came down to a playoff between Isaiah Swan of North East and Matt Tressler of Scranton Prep, who both shot two-under 69. Swan won the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
Class 3A championships will be contested today at Heritage Hills. Charlie Betz of Danville and Tanner Barth of East Juniata will participate in the boys tournament.