SELINSGROVE — Maddy Miller stood near the scorer's table for much of the first overtime period in Tuesday's district semifinal expecting Lewisburg teammate Gaby Markunas to sub her in.
Miller had to wait until a second extra period to play, but her patience paid off. The freshman sent a crossing pass that Rylee Dyroff dove to tip past Line Mountain goalie Olivia Smeltz and into the cage, lifting Lewisburg to a 2-1 win in the District 4 Class A semifinal.
"My initial thought was to cross and just to hope that Rylee got there," Miller said. "And I saw her sweep through it."
Lewisburg (17-2-1), which won its sixth consecutive game, returned to the district final for the second year in a row. The second-seeded Green Dragons face Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival and No. 1 seed Bloomsburg (16-2-1) 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia H.S.
"We had to realize it could potentially be our last game, so we all just wanted to give 110 percent for our seniors and our coaches," said Dyroff, a sophomore who scored both Lewisburg goals. "It's the best feeling in the world."
Whether Markunas, the Valley leader with 38 goals, could actually hear Miller's shouts from clear across the field is up for debate; Miller vouched for the loudness of Bolig Stadium crowd. However, the leg cramps that sent Markunas to the bench late in regulation also sidelined her for the second OT.
"You know, we had to do what we had to do," said Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski. "(Markunas) just wasn't getting to the ball — she couldn't — and we needed someone to do it and Maddy fit the bill."
Not three minutes in, Miller collected the ball wide on the right flank and sent it strong to the cage.
"I knew they had very strong defense going down the side, and they're such a fast team," Miller said. "So I knew I had to hurry up and get down there, but I didn't think I could go in (to the circle) because their sticks are always down, always strong."
Dyroff made a rush into the circle and lunged as Smeltz charged off her line to defend the play. Dyroff got just enough of her stick on the ball to redirect it further left.
"I didn't know if I would get there in time, so I figured I'd dive all-out and hope it went in the cage," she said. "If I get hit and it goes in, then I don't really care."
Line Mountain (11-9) was eliminated in the district semis for the second straight year after repeating as champion in 2016-17.
"When you play a full game and then a full overtime, with our down-numbers situation, and go into a second overtime, of course we're going to be tired," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler, who played two subs. "Looking back, maybe I should have subbed some more in the overtime, I don't know, but I think we got a little tired toward the end."
The Eagles had to fend off six Lewisburg corners in the opening 12 minutes before gaining some traction with their attack. With fewer than 10 minutes to play in the half, Laney Yeager got a ball behind Green Dragons goalie Kerstin Koons but Taylor Rothermel wasn't able to put a firm enough stick on the ball from point-blank range. On the ensuing corner, Ashley Schreffler crossed a ball from the right side of the circle to Yeager in front for her team-leading ninth goal.
Line Mountain's Abby Wolfe shut down a Lewisburg corner early in the second half and helped flip the field to give the Eagles an opportunity. Wolfe's insert to Rothermel at the top of the circle was pounded on by Lewisburg flier Izabel Zaleski, who carried from circle to circle before sliding the ball left to Dyroff for the tying score.
"We knew we had to keep the ball tight on our stick," said Daneen Zaleski. "Izzy had the opportunity to keep it on her stick and take it downfield, and she feeds fantastically. It was beautiful."
Two girls sprinted to catch up to Zaleski's seamless run down the middle of the field, leaving her options of Dyroff on the left and Miller on the right. Zaleski's 20th assist of the season with 23:20 play in regulation ultimately forced OT.
"It kinda just caught us off-guard (and) we didn't really step up and stop the ball, which is something we really talked about going into this game because they move the ball up the field really quick," said Fessler. "I think we were just caught on our heels a little bit and they took advantage of it. You've got to give them credit."
Lewisburg limited the Eagles to one second-half shot and another in overtime.
"They showed me that they had a lot of heart," said Daneen Zaleski. "We knew we needed to play like that and they did. They played hard all game."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, LINE MOUNTAIN 1 (2OT)
First half
LM-Laney Yeager (Ashley Schreffler), 8:18.
Second half
L-Rylee Dyroff (Izabel Zaleski), 23:20.
Second overtime
L-Dyroff (Maddy Miller), 12:19.
Shots: 8-8. Corners: L 9-7. Defensive save: L, Allie Mast. Saves: Line Mountain 6 (Olivia Smeltz); Lewisburg 7 (Kerstin Koons).