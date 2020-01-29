The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored a game-high 29 points to help Mifflinburg defeat Jersey Shore 57-50 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Tuesday.
Ella Shuck scored seven points in the third quarter, and Mara Shuck scored eight of her 13 in the same period, to help the Wildcats (9-9) turn a two-point halftime lead into a 44-36 advantage.
Aubrey Stetts scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-8).
Mifflinburg 57, Jersey Shore 50
Jersey Shore (6-8) 50
Brielle Hess 2 0-0 4, Bella Kriner 3 0-0 7, Delaney Herbst 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Stetts 7 6-10 20, Hailey Stetts 3 2-2 11, Sadie Griswold 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 10-14 50.
3-point goals: H. Stetts 3, Kriner.
Did not score: Maddy Gerst, Sophia Kauffman, Sam Machmer.
Mifflinburg (9-9) 57
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 5, Mara Shuck 5 3-4 13, Mollie Bomgardner 1 4-4 6, Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2, Ella Shuck 11 5-6 29, Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-16 57.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 2, Reamer.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 17 8 11 14 — 50
Mifflinburg 15 12 17 13 — 57
n Shikellamy 36,
Central Mountain 23
MILL HALL — The Braves held the Wildcats scoreless in the third quarter to grab control on the way to a HAC-III win.
Shikellamy (12-4) scored only three points in the first quarter and still trailed at halftime. Jordan Moten scored 12 points, and Brooke Snyder added 11 for the Braves.
Shikellamy 36, Central Mountain 23
Shikellamy (12-4) 36
Averi Dodge 0 1-2 1, Jordan Moten 2 8-10 12, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4, Tori Smith 3 1-2 7, Tori Scheller 0 1-2 1, Brooke Snyder 4 1-2 11. Totals 11 12-18 36.
3-point goals: Snyder 2.
Did not score: None.
Central Mountain (5-11) 23
Avery Baker 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 2, Quinlynn McCann 4 2-2 12, Kiahna Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-2 23.
3-point goals: McCann 2, Baker.
Did not score: Mia Kopysciansky, Lauryn Haines, Reese Doyle, Faith Carter.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 3 12 13 8 — 36
Central Mountain 8 8 0 7 — 23
n Danville 51, Milton 29
DANVILLE — Corinna Petrus scored a game-high 19 points to help the Ironmen top the Black Panthers in HAC-I play.
Danville (15-3) also got double-figure scoring from Melanie Egan (11 points) and Emily Heath (10).
Milton (4-13) was led by 12 points from Crystal Hamilton.
Danville 51, Milton 29
Milton (4-13) 29
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2, Leah Walter 1 0-2 2, Taylor Snyder 1 2-2 4, Crystal Hamilton 6 0-2 12, Mylea Neidig 0 1-2 1, Tori Brink 1 3-4 5, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 3-4 3. Totals 10 9-16 29.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Danville (15-3) 51
Olivia Outt 0 2-2 2, Kylee Cush 1 1-2 3, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 5 0-0 10, Corinna Petrus 6 7-8 19, Melanie Egan 5 1-2 11, Linae Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-14 51.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ella Dewald, Savannah Dowd.
Score by quarters
Milton 4 11 10 4 — 29
Danville 12 12 16 11 — 51
n Bloomsburg 75,
Midd-West 21
MIDDLEBURG — Zoe Webb scored eight points to lead the Mustangs in the HAC crossover loss.
Midd-West (0-19) trailed 51-11 at halftime.
The Panthers (15-3) got 26 points from Rylee Klinger.
Bloomsburg 75, Midd-West 21
Bloomsburg (15-3) 75
Olivia Hull 3 3-6 9, Ellen Hull 3 2-2 10, Kailey Zentner 2 1-3 5, Rylee Klinger 10 1-2 26, Kelsey Widom 5 2-2 13, Madeline Evans 6 0-1 12. Totals 29 9-16 75.
3-point goals: Klinger 5, E. Hull 2, Widom.
Did not score: Maizy Aikey, Maddie Morris, Alyssa Shuman.
Midd-West (0-19) 21
Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2, Zoe Webb 3 0-0 8, Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2, Bella Fave 2 0-0 6, Alexis Walter 0 1-2 1, Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 1-2 21.
3-point goals: Webb 2, Fave 2.
Did not score: Rylee Shawver, Sage Phillips, Makenna Dietz, Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 26 25 12 12 — 75
Midd-West 9 2 8 2 — 21