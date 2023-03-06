Late in the first half of Saturday’s district third-place game, Lewisburg’s Sophie Kilbride spun around to track a long defensive rebound that sailed over her head and came down near the elbow.
The Green Dragons’ senior was only a few steps into her sprint for the ball when another green-clad figure flashed past and beat her to it. Maddy Moyers not only won the spontaneous footrace, she bolted down the court for a contested layup that gave her team its largest lead.
Call it the youthful exuberance of a freshman, upstaging a senior teammate. Or perhaps Moyers was so intensely focused on making a play that she didn’t recognize who was around the ball.
Whatever the case, it was the second time in the quarter that Moyers raced 60-odd feet to score in transition with a defender on her hip, which, if you’ve watched much girls basketball, can be one of the game’s more hit-and-miss propositions.
Moyers had numerous highlight-worthy moments in a 47-39 win over Shamokin that sent Lewisburg to the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. She scored a career-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the do-or-die win.
“I wouldn’t say I had jitters,” she said. “I mean, that’s how I played back in middle school.”
The meteoric progress of Moyers and fellow freshman Teagan Osunde is a big reason why the Green Dragons have a PIAA Class 4A preliminary game 7 p.m. today at Northwestern Lehigh.
“They definitely have (been key),” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “There’s a couple games we don’t win without them, and they’ve both been integral in some of our big wins this year.
“They have that mentality of, I want this moment. I’m not going to shy away from it — I’m going to go get it.”
The Green Dragons (17-8) visit District 11 third-place Northwestern Lehigh, the three-time reigning Colonial League champion, which lost a 24-game winning streak in its district semis. The Tigers (26-2), who hadn’t lost since Dec. 6, fell when North Schuylkill hit a shot to beat the buzzer after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead.
Northwestern is led by Colonial MVP Paige Sevrain, a senior post who averages 12.5 points and became the program’s all-time scoring leader (1,248 points) in the district consolation game. Tigers sophomore guards Cara Thomas and Brook Balliet average 10.2 and 8.7 points, respectively.
Kilbride tops Lewisburg at 11.0 ppg., while 6-foot senior post Keeley Baker scores 7.0. Osunde (5.2) and Moyers (4.7) rank third and fourth, respectively, off the bench, just ahead of junior guard Sydney Bolinsky (4.3).
Moyers, a 5-foot-8 swing player, hiked her average with a 10-point clip over the last five games (four wins).
“She’s done some really good things,” said Sample. “Every game she’s been earning more and more minutes, and in the last couple games she’s been a spark off the bench. She puts up points; she plays pretty good defense — she gets steals and scores in transition. We struggle to shoot at times, and she can give us that outside threat if we need it.
“She does a little bit of everything.”
Moyers became the Lewisburg field hockey team’s starting left forward early in the season, and, along with Baker in goal, helped win the program’s first district title since 2019. Both earned league all-star recognition.
Moyers made an impression on Sample in the season opener, helping the Green Dragons rally to a road win that sparked a 5-1 start.
“I think our very first game, she got in the third quarter — we were kind of struggling at Penns Valley — and all of a sudden it was like a lift came over us. I was like, ‘All right,’” he said. “She’s just elevated her game from Game One.”
Osunde has followed the same learning curve, making her biggest strides in the most significant games after enjoying varsity success in the fall. She joined Kilbride on a soccer team that played for the district championship as the No. 6 seed, losing to eventual Class 2A state champion Central Columbia, where Osunde’s family is athletic royalty.
When Jersey Shore was barreling unchecked toward the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I championship, Osunde scored 11 points in the third quarter and 13 overall in a 41-40 win over the Bulldogs that opened the door for Shikellamy to share the division title. Late in the season, the 5-foot-11 forward scored a career-high 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals in a loss to three-time reigning District 4 Class 4A champion Central Columbia. She also made a free throw in the final seconds to clinch a win at Williamsport.
On Saturday, Osunde entered off the bench a little more than three minutes in and played in a rotation as Sample went eight deep. She finished with four rebounds and blocked shot in the half. Her three second-quarter boards helped the Green Dragons to a 10-6 advantage in the period.
“As a team we have so much potential, and we know that,” said Kilbride. “I think we’ve done a really good job this year, despite having maybe some inexperienced players. A lot of the young kids and the seniors, we just wanted it really bad.”
Kilbride, Baker and classmate Maddie Still were in a race, of sorts, to reach the state playoffs before their varsity careers ended. The precocious Moyers and Osunde were on the same page for that one.
“It means a lot,” said Moyers. “This was one of our goals for the season, and I’m so glad we accomplished it. It means everything to us.”