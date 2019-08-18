Danville coach Jim Keiser worried about his young team heading to Ashland on Saturday morning to face a veteran North Schuylkill squad in a scrimmage.
The Spartans return their quarterback Jaden Leiby, along with a Towson commit on their defensive line (Jake Green) and a linebacker headed to Penn State (Tyson Elsdon).
“It went about as I expected; we have a lot of work to do,” Keiser said. “But, I was really pleased with our freshmen, who stepped up and did great job. We moved the ball against a really good defensive team.”
Keiser pointed to ninth graders Ty Stauffer and Carson Persing as freshmen that impressed him against North Schuylkill.
The biggest piece of work the Ironmen have to do come with physicality.
“We had some good reads and got off the ball fairly well,” Keiser said. “We have to be more physical. We missed a few tackles that ended up in big plays.”
Muncy at Line Mountain
Eagles coach Brandon Carson was pleased with how his offense played against the Indians, as Line Mountain scored five times in the scrimmage.
“I wanted to us to play with speed and see us play with some aggressiveness,” Carson said. “We did that. I was happy with our effort.”
Line Mountain’s defense pitched a shutout against Muncy, but Carson thinks his defense still has work to do before this week’s opener with Tamaqua.
“We have to make sure on defense we are tight with our responsibilities,” Carson said. “We let some receivers get behind us, and that could have led to some big plays. It didn’t, but it’s something we have to fix.”
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy
Braves coach Todd Tilford said he and his coaching staff “were cautiously optimistic,” after the scrimmage with the Panthers.
“The offensive line played really well once we got rid of some of the mistakes we made early on,” Tilford said. “We moved the ball pretty well. The running backs missed some holes, but all that stuff is correctable.
“Defensively, we were in the right spots, but missed some open tackles.”
Tilford said he thinks that the tackling will come.
“I think it’s a function that you just don’t go live in practice much any more. I think this is the second time we’ve gone live in the preseason,” Tilford said. “I think the tackling will come around when we get some Friday night experience.”
Selinsgrove at Altoona
The Seals went to Mansion Park to face the Class 6A Mountain Lions, and coach Derek Hicks liked what he saw.
His defense played well once they figured out Altoona’s option attack.
“They got a quick score, but after that the defense settled in on the option,” Hicks said. “Defensively, we shut them out after that.”
Selinsgrove defensive back Brett Foor had a pick-6 for the Seals in the game.
The Seals running game looked good with Nate Schon and Dean Hollenbach.
“We were efficient on the ground,” Hicks said.
The biggest issue for Selinsgrove on the day came with penalties.
“We talked a lot about cleaning up the penalties,” Hicks said. “We can’t put ourselves in long situations on offense, and/or as a defense, give them a first down because of a penalty.
North Penn-Mansfield
at Warrior Run
The Defenders scored twice — hitting two touchdown passes in the 10-play cycle early in the scrimmage, and had a long TD run in the down-and-distance portion.
“I was pleased with how our line blocked,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said.
Playing against the North Penn spread offense, Long liked what he saw from the middle of his defense, but he’d like to see improved pass coverage from his secondary.
“We didn’t go over it a whole lot, but we let some things go in the passing game against them,” Long said. “I think our coverage could be better.”