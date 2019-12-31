MIFFLINBURG — Ally Griscavage scored 15 points, and Loren Gehret added 14 points as the two freshmen helped Southern Columbia knock off Mifflinburg, 57-35, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game on Monday.
Rilyn Wisloski added eight points for Southern Columbia (7-3).
Maura Shuck and Angela Reamer each had eight points to lead the Wildcats (4-5).
Southern Columbia 57,
Mifflinburg 35
Southern Columbia (7-3) 57
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 5 5-6 15; Morgan Marks 3 0-0 6; Loren Gehret 5 2-2 14; Ava Novak 2 1-1 6; Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 2; Rilyn Wisloski 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 8-9 57.
3-point goals: Gehret 2, F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Novak.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Maddie Griscavage.
Mifflinburg (4-5) 35
Angela Reamer 3 2-2 8; Mara Shuck 3 2-6 8; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 2 0-0 4; Ella Shuck 2 0-2 4; Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Jaden Keister 0 1-2 1; Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 7-16 35.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Abigail Greb, Hannah Fee.
Score by quarters
Southern Col. 16 11 15 15 — 57
Mifflinburg 11 7 8 9 — 35
n Lewisburg 48,
Jersey Shore 36
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone scored 14 points, and Regan Llanso added 12 points as the Green Dragons picked up the HAC crossover win.
Sophie Kilbride added eight for Lewisburg (3-6), which has won three of its last four games.
Aubrey Stetts had nine points for the Bulldogs (3-4).
Lewisburg 48, Jersey Shore 36
Jersey Shore (3-4) 36
Brielle Hess 1 3-4 5; Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4; Aubrey Stetts 4 1-3 9; Hailey Stetts 2 2-2 6; Sadie Griswold 2 0-2 4; Aubrey Schilling 3 0-2 6; Sam Machmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-13 36.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Maddy Gerst, Devon Walker, Grace Lorson, Emma Kauffman.
Lewisburg (3-6) 48
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-3 8; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 4 4-4 14; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 4; Regan Llano 4 4-5 12; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 12-14 48.
3-point goals: Noone 2.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Grace Murphy, Anna Baker, Grace Hilkert.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 9 7 8 12 — 36
Lewisburg 11 15 11 11 — 48