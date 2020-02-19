CATAWISSA — A trio of freshmen led Southern Columbia to a 63-33 victory over Montgomery in a District 4 Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinal Tuesday night.
Ally Griscavage scored a game-high 15 points, Loren Gehret added 12 points, and Ava Novak scored 11 as the Tigers’ freshmen combined to score 38 points.
Novak and Faith Callahan each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as Southern Columbia (14-9) grabbed a 22-10 lead after the opening period. Novak scored five points in the second quarter as the Tigers built a 42-19 halftime lead.
Taylor McRae led the Red Raiders (12-11) with eight points.
Southern Columbia, the No. 2 seed, will face third-seeded South Williamsport in the semifinals. The Mounties defeated Canton on Tuesday.
District 4 Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 63,
Montgomery 33
Montgomery (12-11) 33
Taylor McRae 2 4-6 8, Megan Moser 0 1-2 1, Clara Ulrich 0 1-2 1, Nita Imeri 1 4-6 6, Faith Persing 2 2-2 6, Saige Whipple 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pautz 0 2-2 2, Riley Fry 3 1-1 7. Totals 9 15-21 33.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Natalie St. James.
Southern Columbia (14-9) 63
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 8, Grace Callahan 4 0-0 9, Ally Griscavage 6 3-4 15, Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 6 0-0 12, Maddie Griscavage 0 1-2 1, Ava Novak 4 0-0 11, Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 3, Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-6 63.
3-point goals: Novak 3, F. Callahan 2, G. Callahan, Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 10 9 8 6 — 33
Southern Columbia 22 20 8 13 — 63