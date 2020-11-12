Roz Erb did not speak in hushed tones. She didn’t glance over both shoulders to see who might be within earshot.
No, when describing her field hockey team during the preseason, Selinsgrove’s second-year coach wasn’t guarded about the impact a talented freshman class might have.
“They make us play at a different speed,” she said in part. “They’re all forwards or links, and that’s great for our defense to have that experience at practice.”
It went far beyond simply giving the starters a good workout in practice, though, and Erb figured it would.
When she looked over a high school roster 44 Seals strong, three newcomers — Carly Aument, Allison Bucher and Lexi Freed — were firmly in the varsity mix, even if that meant having to somehow find minutes for two dozen girls.
Two months and 19 games later, Erb’s confidence was reflected in their performance. Aument and Bucher rank fourth and fifth, respectively, on the team in goals, and all three freshmen are among the Seals’ top eight points scorers.
Last week, Freed was a starter in the district title game, while Aument and Bucher scored the first two goals in an eventual 5-0 win over Shikellamy. The trio was integral in extending a 16-year championship streak that began before any of them were born.
“That group scored some big goals and took pressure off this season, just like (Thursday),” said Erb. “Took a little pressure off, and that’s all we needed to come into a groove.”
Selinsgrove (17-1-1), unbeaten in its last 11 games, plays at District 7 champion Penn-Trafford in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors (15-0), who won the 2011 Class 3A state crown, claimed their fifth consecutive district title. The teams met in the state first round in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017), with Selinsgrove winning both games by a combined score of 13-0.
Saturday’s winner advances to the Class 2A semifinals Tuesday to face the District 3 champion, either Palmyra (12-2), the state runner-up each of the past two seasons, or Hershey (11-4).
The Seals had to replace seven starters for this season, but the return of all-state mid Jess Alba promised to ease the transition. Alba’s team-high totals (12 goals, 33 points) were bolstered by the emergence of fellow senior Liv Reichley (10 goals, 26 points), junior Leah Toskey (10 goals, 22 points) and senior Hannah Day (7 goals, 21 points). Toskey and Day were first-year starters.
“Our links, they stop so many balls and get it to the forwards,” said Toskey. “We have such a great passing game. Once we take the shot and we know it’s not going to work, we can easily pass around to everyone and that’s when we get the goals in.”
In the district final, Selinsgrove was shut out in the first quarter despite peppering Shikellamy goalie Reagan Wiest with seven shots. It wasn’t until more than five minutes had passed in the second period that Bucher pounced on the rebound of a Toskey shot and flicked in a goal near the right post. Just 2 minutes, 40 seconds later, Alba scooped a ball from the left side of the circle to the right post where Aument had her stick raised for an improbable deflection about 5 feet off the turf. Reichley then scored to cap a 3-1/2-minute rally that defined the game.
The Seals dominated play — evidenced by a 23-0 margin in shots — but until the freshmen broke through on the scoreboard, the team hadn’t overcome admitted anxiety from a scoreless tie with Shikellamy on Oct. 19. Before the bang-bang goals by Bucher and Aument, Selinsgrove hadn’t scored against the Braves in 115 minutes, 34 seconds, or since late in the third quarter in their first of three meetings.
“Three talented players, for sure,” said Erb, “and they have a great combination of understanding the history of our program and what this (win) means, and also they’re so young that they don’t have the nerves. They can just jump out there and add a spark to us, and they can kind of play without any pressure on them.
“That’s important,” Erb continued. “I think our team took a lot of pressure on themselves this week, for this game, and those three, they’re just so light and quick and fun on the field it changes the tempo and changes our approach.”
It was Aument’s ninth goal of the season, and the seventh for Bucher, upping their point totals to 19 and 14, respectively. Freed’s 15 points, which rank seventh on the team, are buoyed by the Seals’ fifth-most assists. Including sophomore Sydney Schmouder’s 16 points, Selinsgrove boasts eight point-scorers in the teens — one more than last season in two fewer games.
“It’s great to see, knowing that my freshman year I came into this and I was just like, ‘Oh! We have to keep (the streak) going!’” said Alba. “Being able to see myself now, as a senior, and seeing these freshmen come in (and contribute) makes me really proud. No matter what, we’re going to have a strong team that can carry this on.”