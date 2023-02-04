MILL HALL — The Wildcats had 60 points through three quarters, and rolled to clinching the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title.
Jack Hanna had 17 points, and Hayden Pardoe finished with 16 points as the Wildcats improve to 17-1 overall, 9-1 HAC-I.
Spencer George scored 16 points for the Seals, who fall to 13-8 overall, 7-3 HAC-I.
Central Mountain 71, Selinsgrove 44
Selinsgrove (13-8) 44
Nate Cataldi 2 0-0 6, Luke Piecuch 0 2-2 2, Reis Naugle 4 0-0 8, Gabe Paulhamus 3 0-0 9, Blake Haddon 3 0-1 6, Spencer George 6 1-2 13. Totals 18 3-5 44.
3-point goals: Paulhamus 3, Cataldi 2.
Did not score: none.
Central Mountain (17-1) 71
Jack Hanna 5 4-4 17, Essex Taylor 4 0-0 8, Hunter Hoy 4 0-0 9, Hayden Pardoe 7 1-3 16, Jeremy Reese 0 3-3 3, Brady Myers 1 0-0 3, Dom Longworth 1 0-0 3, Xavier Persun 2 0-0 5, Levi Schlesinger 1 0-0 2, Chemiel Robinson 1 0-0 3, Darius Shade 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-10 71.
3-point goals: Hanna 3, Hoy, Pardoe, Myers, Longworth, Persun, Robinson.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;9;13;11;11 — 44
Central Mountain;20;19;21;11 — 71