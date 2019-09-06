ATLANTA — Max Fried pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to outduel Stephen Strasburg, and push the Atlanta Braves a step closer to their second straight NL East title, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the opener of a four-game series between the division’s top two teams Thursday night.
The lone runner off Fried (16-4) was Anthony Rendon, who reached on an infield single with two outs in the first. After that, the Braves left-hander retired his last 19 hitters in the most dominating performance of his career. He struck out nine and needed just 90 pitches to breeze past the Nationals.
After Fried was lifted for a pinch-hitter, Shane Green eased through the eighth allowing only a walk.
Mark Melancon made things interesting in the ninth, giving up a two-run homer to Victor Robles and a single to Juan Soto that brought the potential tying run to the plate. Howie Kendrick hit a game-ending groundout.
The Braves jumped on Strasburg (16-5) for two runs in the first, sparked by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s leadoff single. Acuña added to the lead in the fifth with his 37th homer, a drive into the Chop House restaurant. Right fielder Michael Taylor took only a couple of steps before stopping to watch the ball sail into the dinner crowd.
n Reds 4, Phillies 3, 11 innings
CINCINNATI — Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning, and Cincinnati beat Philadelphia to drop the Phillies four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card.
Ervin hit an opposite-field drive to right off Nick Vincent (1-3) that barely eluded Bryce Harper’s attempt at a leaping catch. Ervin’s sixth home run this season and the second game-ending homer of his career gave the Reds their second straight win and a four-game split.
Vincent was the ninth pitcher for the Phillies. Starter Jason Vargas gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Matt Bowman (2-0) pitched the 11th for the win. Reds starter Sonny Gray allowed one run and four hits in six innings.
J.T. Realmuto missed a home run by about a foot with a line drive off the top of the left-field wall leading off the fourth and wound up with a triple. He scored on Rhys Hoskins’ double.
n Marlins 10, Pirates 7
PITTSBURGH — Brian Moran became the first player in major league history to make his debut while facing his brother on the mound, striking out younger sibling Colin in the Miami’s victory over Pittsburgh.
Brian (1-0) entered in the fourth inning with the Marlins trailing 5-2. After Bryan Reynolds led off with a groundout, Colin stepped to the plate having doubled in each of his first two at-bats.
The 30-year-old Brian fell behind 3-1 before throwing back-to-back sliders to strike out Colin looking. The 26-year-old Colin shouted toward the mound on his way back to the dugout. Moran hit Josh Bell with a pitch and then got Melky Cabrera to fly out in his only inning of work.
The Marlins rallied for four runs in the fifth, allowing Brian to get the win. Colin finished 2-for-4.
They became the first siblings to face each other in a pitcher-batter scenario with one of the brothers making his major league debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
n Cubs 10, Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE — Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning, and powered Chicago to a victory over Milwaukee in the opener of a crucial four-game series.
The third-place Brewers dropped 7½ games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central and five back of the Cubs for the second wild card. Chicago remained 2½ games behind the Cardinals.
The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on two singles and a walk against Matt Albers (5-5). Drew Pomeranz relieved and Anthony Rizzo lined a sacrifice fly to right field that put Chicago up 5-4.
Willson Contreras reached on a swinging bunt to reload the bases. Schwarber then sent the first pitch 442 feet to right-center for his 34th homer and second grand slam of the season.
Jose Quintana (13-8) allowed four runs on five hits, including two homers, in five innings to improve to 9-1 in his last 12 starts.
n Cardinals 10, Giants 0
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping St. Louis rout San Francisco.
Paul DeJong hit an early two-run homer, and Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who for the sixth time in seven games.
San Francisco has lost five of six and eight of 10, dropping nine games back for the NL’s second wild card at 67-73.
Hudson (15-6) allowed a one-out single in the second to Kevin Pillar and walked Brandon Crawford, then retired 14 of his final 15 batters. He has won five straight starts.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Twins 2, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Left fielder Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home plate for the final out, preserving Minnesota’s victory over Boston.
Rosario delivered a strike to catcher Mitch Garver as Devers attempted to score from second on a double off the Green Monster by J.D. Martinez.
Pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with just the second hit of the night for the Twins, who compensated by capitalizing on nine walks.
Boston pitchers loaded the bases on walks twice, and Astudillo made them pay the second time with a single that scored Miguel Sanó.
n Rangers 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Rookie Kolby Allard won his third straight start, Nick Solak hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off John Means in the seventh inning, and Texas beat Baltimore.
Allard (4-0), a 22-year-old left-hander acquired from Atlanta for reliever Chris Martin on July 30, allowed one run and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
José Leclerc gave up a leadoff double to Mason Williams in the ninth, walked Rio Ruiz with two outs, then retired Hanser Alberto on a flyout for his 10th save in 14 chances, dropping the Orioles to 46-94. After going 47-115 last season, the team is headed to consecutive 100-loss seasons for the first time since the St. Louis Browns went 54-100 in 1953 and the Orioles finished with the same record the following year.
n Rays 6, Blue Jays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Austin Meadows hit his 27th homer, leading Tampa Bay over Toronto, and maintaining the Rays’ half-game lead over Oakland for the AL’s top wild card.
Meadows homered off Buddy Boshers (0-3) leading off the seventh for a 5-4 lead and added an RBI double in the eighth against Ryan Tepera. Meadows also broke a tie in a 2-0 win over Baltimore in Tuesday’s doubleheader nightcap.
Rookie Bo Bichette had his second multi-homer game for the Blue Jays, who have lost four straight and 13 of 16. Toronto is on a pace for 99 losses.
n White Sox 7, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Reynaldo López pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Indians began the day 5½ games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota and tied with Oakland for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind Tampa Bay.
After spitting four games against Chicago, the Indians headed to Minnesota for a three-game series.
n A’s 10, Angels 6
OAKLAND, Calif. — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Mike Trout as part of a seven-run eighth inning when Oakland benefited from four consecutive walks, and the A’s rallied to beat Los Angeles to complete a three-game sweep.
The A’s trailed 6-1 and had only four hits before batting around in the seventh, when the Angels used five pitchers.
n Tigers 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jordy Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and Detroit overcame a three-run deficit in a victory for the first time this year by beating Kansas City.
Kansas City built a 3-0 lead in the second against Matthew Boyd (8-10) when Whit Merrifield hit a two-run single and scored on Adalberto Mondesi’s double. Merrifield had four hits, one shy of his career high.
Harold Castro started the comeback with an RBI single in the third.
, and Detroit took a 4-3 lead in the fourth off Glenn Sparkman (3-11) when Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo homered on consecutive pitches with one out and Mercer went deep with two outs for the Tigers’ first three-homer inning this year.
Detroit, which stopped a four-game losing streak, is a big league-worst 41-97. Kansas City at 51-90 also is on pace for more than 100 losses.