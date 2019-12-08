STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s offensive line unit in 2020 received further reinforcement on Saturday as redshirt junior Will Fries announced on Twitter he will return to school next season.
“I have decided to return to Penn State University for my senior year,” Fries shared through a post on Twitter. “There are some goals that were set for me and this team which have not been achieved yet. We have more to accomplish, and higher aspirations to strive for. I know this team will do it, and I want to be part of that success.”
The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Fries started three games at right tackle this season, and he’s appeared in more than 26 contests during his Penn State career.
On Wednesday, Fries earned recognition as a Big Ten honorable mention selection by the conference’s 14 coaches and media members.
Penn State’s rushing attack this season accumulated 2,390 yards and averaged 173.5 yards rushing per game.
Fries is the second Penn State offensive lineman and third overall player to decide to return to school next year Last week, offensive lineman Michal Menet and tight end Pat Freiermuth shared their intentions to return to Penn State via Twitter.