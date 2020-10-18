DANVILLE — Sarah Fritz scored three goals and assisted on another to power Mifflinburg to a 5-0 win over Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer match Saturday.
Fritz opened the scoring with a Peyton Yocum assist, then assisted Yocum’s goal that put the Wildcats up 2-0 at halftime.
Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0
First half
M-Sarah Fritz (Peyton Yocum), 12:29; M-Yocum (Fritz), 23:01.
Second half
M-Avery Metzger (Emily Walls), 45:42; M-Fritz (Walls), 47:57; M-Fritz (Makayla Lohr), 58:13.
Shots: M 17-5. Corners: M 2-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kristi Benfield 3, Cassidy McClintock 2); Danville 15 (Callie Fish).
n Williamsport 2,
Milton 1 (2OT)
WILLIAMSPORT — Kailee Helmrich’s goal in the second overtime lifted Williamsport to the HAC crossover win.
Milton’s Morgan Reiner sent the match to overtime with a second-half goal assisted by Riley Murray.
Williamsport 2, Milton 1 (2OT)
First half
W-Violet Lindsay.
Second half
M-Morgan Reiner (Riley Murray).
Second overtime
W-Kailee Helmrich.
Shots: W 13-11. Corners: M 4-3. Saves: Milton 5; Williamsport 5.
n East Juniata 4,
South Williamsport 0
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Kierstyn Fogle scored a pair of goals to help stake East Juniata to a 3-0 halftime lead in the nonleague match.
East Juniata 4,
South Williamsport 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 10:11; EJ-Alyssa Robinson, 20:49; EJ-Fogle, 24:11.
Second half
EJ-Leah Sankey, 64:09.
Shots: EJ 7-5. Saves: East Juniata 5; South Williamsport 5.
n Selinsgrove 2, Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ella Magee scored one goal and added an assist, and Selinsgrove limited Loyalsock to one shot in a HAC crossover win.
Magee opened the scoring in the first half, and then assisted on Sydney Shatzer’s second-half goal.
Selinsgrove 2, Loyalsock 0
First half
S-Ella Magee (Jessica Smith), 27:45.
Second half
S-Sydney Shatzer (Magee), 29:01.
Shots: S 20-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 1 (Alivia Ravy); Loyalsock 18.
n Central Columbia 11,
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — Ellie Rowe scored four of her five goals in a first-half barrage that carried Central Columbia to the HAC-II victory.
The Blue Jays led 5-0 following Rowe’s fourth goal not halfway through the first half before Summer Tillett and Karly Renn got the Tigers within three.
Central Columbia 11,
Southern Columbia 2
First half
CC-Ellie Rowe (Paige Flaugh), 3:06; CC-Maddie Whitesell (Alyx Flick), 7:29; CC-El. Rowe (Kayla Keefer), 8:10; CC-El. Rowe, 18:12; CC-El. Rowe (Madalyn Blake), 19:37; SC-Summer Tillett (Loren Gehret), 21:08; SC-Karly Renn, 25:58; CC-Keefer (Emmie Rowe), 33:09; CC-Ella Sedor (El. Rowe), 33:35; CC-Em. Rowe (Keefer), 34:28; CC-Keefer (El. Rowe), 38:13.
Second half
CC-Lindsey Bull, 44:26; CC-El. Rowe (Flaugh), 59:30.
Shots: CC 19-8. Corners: SC 7-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Mackenzie Palacz); Central Columbia 5 (Alaina Humphrey, Karsyn Cox).
n Warrior Run 0,
Jersey Shore 0 (2OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Kylee Brouse made a pair of first-half saves to keep Jersey Shore off the scoreboard, but Warrior Run couldn’t solve the Bulldogs’ Elizabeth Fishel in the HAC crossover.
Fishel was credited with seven saves, including four in the second half to match Brouse’s clean sheet.
Zoe Reese triggered three of the Defenders’ nine shots.
Warrior Run 0,
Jersey Shore 0 (2OT)
Shots: WR 9-2. Corners: WR 9-2. Saves: Jersey Shore 7 (Elizabeth Fishel); Warrior Run 2 (Kylee Brouse).
n Millersburg 2,
Juniata 1 (OT)
MILLERSBURG — Hannah Morrison’s second goal of the match — 7:07 into overtime — lifted Millersburg to a Tri-Valley League win.
The Indians opened the scoring just two minutes in. Amelia Smith tied the score for Juniata in the second half with an Ashlyn Pannebaker assist.
Millersburg 2, Juniata 1 (OT)
First half
M-Hannah Morrison, 1:56.
Second half
J-Amelia Smith (Ashlyn Pannebaker), 31:19.
Overtime
M-Morrison, 87:07.
Shots: M 16-12. Corners: M 4-0. Saves: Juniata 14 (Makenzie Beward); Millersburg 6 (Alexis Moyer).
n Meadowbrook Christian 5,
Halifax 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy had a hand in all five Meadowbrook Christian goals, scoring three, as the Lions erupted in the second half.
Yordy broke a scoreless tie just 4:17 into the second half. She then assisted on goals by Alyssa Canelo and Kailey Devlin 10 minutes apart, before capping the scoring with a pair of her own.
Meadowbrook Christian 5,
Halifax 0
Second half
MC-Amelia Yordy (Mattie Steck), 44:17; MC-Alyssa Canelo (Yordy), 45:59; MC-Kailey Devlin (Yordy), 54:58; MC-Amelia Yordy, 55:39; MC-Amelia Yordy, 69:28.
Shots: MC 30-20. Corners: MC 4-2. Saves: Halifax 14; Meadowbrook 15.