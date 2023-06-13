MAHONING TOWNSHIP — The Frosty Valley Memorial Men’s Golf Invitational will feature almost 200 competitors representing nearly 50 golf clubs and a dozen states.
The three-day event (June 23-25) at The Golf Club at Frosty Valley Resort is slated to host 96 two-man teams competing for more than $26,000 in prizes.
Four-ball medal play qualifying will take place Friday and Saturday, with the championships set for Sunday in nine flights in the three divisions including Open, Senior (players 55-64 years of age), and Super Senior (players ages 65-plus). The competitions in each division will be played from varying lengths over the challenging 6,700-yard David Gordon layout.
Many club champions and several past winners of the Frosty Valley invitational are in the field.
Dan Brown, the 2016 Pennsylvania Middle Amateur champion, and partner Sean Misstishin, holders of several past Frosty Valley titles, are expected to contend. They will be challenged by a field of 67 other teams in the Open division. Five-time Frosty Valley club champion Jason Troutman and partner Brian Noonan are anticipated to challenge, along with former Berwick Golf Club champion Tom Cicini, who is paired with Frosty Valley’s Devin McLaughlin.
Scott Schreier, another former Berwick champion, will team with Jeff Helsel to compete for a title in the Senior division. While the Frosty Valley duos of Carl Benjamin and Ralph Dailey, and Don Johns and Joe Graham — both teams past winners — return to head a strong Super Senior field, which also includes multiple-time Frosty club champion Mike Duffy and partner Frank McGinty.
This year’s event will honor former long-time Frosty Valley members Nancy and Harry Stamey, who joined the club in 1969. Harry Stamey is a former club president.
Play begins each day at 7:30 a.m. from both the first and 10th tees.
Spectators are welcome.