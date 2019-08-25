Frye wins race, track championship

SELINSGROVE — Coleby Frye won the late model race Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway to clinch the track championship.
Frye led last year’s champion, Bryan Bernheisel, by 40 points heading into the race. The slim lead didn’t matter though, as Frye made sure of his title by winning the race.
Frye took the win after lapped traffic caused a caution on the final lap, setting up a one-lap shootout.
“I lost brakes during the race and just about hit a lapped car, so I didn’t want to see the caution come out on the last lap,” Frye said. “Our truck broke down twice on the way up tonight, so I was already upset when we got here.”
The win and the championship changed those feeling around.
A scary sight happened during a first-lap caution when the car of Dan Green erupted in flames bringing out the red flag. Quickly on the scene, the track crew extinguished the flames, and Green escaped injury.
Hayes Mattern kept his early lead after the Delaware restart. Frye passed Matter a lap later, and held off a challenge by Bernheisel, who was the runner-up, the rest of the way.
Kyle Reinhardt won his first track championship in sprint cars after a seventh-place finish. Colby Womer won the race, his first victory in several seasons.
“It’s been a long, long, long long time.” Womer said. “With two seconds, a sixth, and now a win — our team knew we were getting better, but unless you’re standing here (in victory lane) no one notices.”
Womer passed Austin Bishop, who finished fifth, for the lead on lap 15. Ryan Kissinger was the runner-up.
Bob Bussey won the roadrunner race, and Jake Jones claimed the track title.
An emergency outside the Speedway that drew police and ambulances caused a delay in racing.