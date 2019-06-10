The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. — Drew Mendoza’s two-out base hit to right center drove home Mike Salvatore from second base in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting Florida State to a 5-4 victory over LSU that sent the Seminoles to the College World Series on Sunday night.
The Seminoles (41-21) spilled onto the field to celebrate a victory that sends 40th-year head coach Mike Martin back to Omaha for the 17th and final time since he took over the program.
n Texas Tech 8,
Oklahoma State 6
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kurt Wilson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State in an NCAA Super Regional finale, earning the Red Raiders their fourth College World Series berth in six seasons.
Josh Jung led off the eighth with his second homer of the game before a pitching change. Ben Leeper (4-4) then walked two batters and struck out another before Wilson’s drive over the wall in right-center field for his fourth homer of the season.
Oklahoma State (40-21) had two runners on base when Colin Simpson, who had hit a tiebreaking homer an inning earlier, struck out against Dane Haveman to end the game.
n Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Martin drove in three, hitting two of Vanderbilt’s five home runs, and the Commodores advanced to their fourth College World Series and first since 2015 by routing Duke.
Vanderbilt won the 2014 championship and was the runner-up in 2015. The nation’s No. 2 overall seed matched the program record for most wins in a season with a nation’s best 54 victories. The Commodores, who have won 14-of-15, will play Louisville to open the College World Series.
Mason Hickman struck out nine over four innings, picking up where Kumar Rocker left off with a no-hitter Saturday night striking out the final three batters he faced as the right-hander struck out the side to open Sunday’s game.
n Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyler Keenan homered and drove in four runs, and Ole Miss tied its super regional series.
Ole Miss (41-26) scored eight runs in the first and second innings to erase an early 2-0 deficit, and force a third game at 3 p.m. today.
The Rebels are 5-0 this postseason in elimination games.
n North Carolina 2,
Auburn 0
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One day after North Carolina’s bullpen imploded, Austin Bergner and Austin Love combined for a clutch pitching performance in a six-hit shutout of Auburn as the Tar Heels forced a deciding Game 3.
Love, who had surrendered two hits and two runs in one inning in Game 1, tied his season high with six strikeouts in 4 innings of relief in Game 2.