The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Andrew Funk celebrated his senior day in style with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Bucknell to an 89-78 victory over Boston University on Saturday in the Patriot League men’s basketball regular-season finale.
Five players scored in double figures for Bucknell (8-22, 5-13), for the first time since Nov. 20.
Xander Rice, who was coming off a career-high 25 points at Army on Wednesday, led the team with 19 points, boosted by 11-for-13 shooting from the free-throw line. Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 points, and the center combo of Alex Timmerman (13) and Andre Screen (10) each hit double figures.
Freshmen Ian Motta (seven points) and Josh Bascoe (four points, five rebounds) also made key contributions as Bucknell’s bench outscored Boston University’s 27-12.
The Bison will be the No. 9 seed in next week’s Patriot League Tournament, and will play at No. 8 Lafayette in the first round on Tuesday in Easton. Boston University (20-11, 11-7 PL) will be the No. 3 seed, and will host No. 6 Loyola in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“I thought our guys came out a little nervous, a little tentative, but at about 12 minutes they decided they had had enough and started to battle,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “They shared the ball well all game long and got good shots. We bounced back from a poor performance the other night and played pretty well today.”
At three junctures, Boston University threatened to pull away, but each time Bucknell had an answer. The first came right out of the gates when the Terriers hit their first four shots, and led 8-0 less than three minutes in. An Edmonds layup keyed a 7-0 Bucknell run in response.
Soon after, the Terriers connected on three 3-pointers on their way to a 24-15 lead. That was be Boston University’s last field goal for more than seven minutes, and a 12-0 run pushed Bucknell in front for the first time in the game. The highlight of that surge came when Jake van der Heijden blocked a fastbreak layup attempt, which led to a Funk transition 3-pointer the other way.
Boston University led 41-37 at halftime and stretched its advantage back to nine at 47-38 on a couple of free throws. This time Bucknell’s answer came largely in multiples of three during a 13-0 run. After a fastbreak layup by van der Heijden, Timmerman and Malachi Rhodes sandwiched a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays around a Funk 3-pointer. Motta made two at the foul line to cap the run and give Bucknell a 51-47 lead with 13:29 to go.
With the score tied at 63, Motta hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-1 Bucknell run. The Terriers got within three points, but Screen made a hook shot and then the Bison made 10 straight free throws in the final 53 seconds.
Funk is the lone senior on this year’s roster, and he and team manager Kenny Wu were honored prior to the game. Funk passed Joe Gallagher and Dan Bowen on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list. He now has 1,196 career points, 24th-most in school history. He also moved past Mike Joseph into eighth place on Bucknell’s career list for made 3-pointers with 184.