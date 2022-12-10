APTOPIX Penn St Illinois Basketball

Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) dunks past Illinois 's Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.

Funk, a transfer from Bucknell, and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020.

Matthew Mayer led Illinois (7-3, 0-2) with 14 points, all in the first half.

Penn State shot 50% from long distance overall, and hit 6 of 9 3s in the first half. Funk made another 3 to extend the lead to double digits on the opening possession out of the break.

But Illinois strung together a 8-0 run and held Penn State scoreless for about five minutes to pull closer at 52-47. Then Funk hit back-to-back 3s — including one off an inbound pass — and Dread knocked down another in a span of 64 seconds to push the lead to 14 points at 61-47.

Funk added one more 3 to make it a 74-56 game with 3:51 left.

Mayer hit his first three shots for Illinois, and Penn State knocked down its first three 3s of the game in a first half that had eight lead changes and six ties.

Penn St. 74, No. 17 Illinois 59

PENN ST. (7-3)

Funk 7-11 0-0 20, Pickett 9-17 2-4 20, Wynter 0-3 0-0 0, Dread 5-9 0-0 15, Lundy 5-9 6-6 16, Clary 0-2 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 3, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Lilley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 8-10 74.

ILLINOIS (7-3)

Hawkins 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 4-8 0-0 11, Melendez 2-2 0-0 5, Shannon 2-7 0-0 4, Mayer 4-11 4-5 14, Epps 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 6, Dainja 2-3 2-7 6. Totals 23-52 6-12 59.

Halftime: Penn St. 47-38. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 12-24 (Funk 6-9, Dread 5-9, Mahaffey 1-1, Pickett 0-1, Wynter 0-1, Lundy 0-3), Illinois 7-23 (Clark 3-6, Mayer 2-8, Melendez 1-1, Epps 1-2, Harris 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Shannon 0-3). Rebounds: Penn St. 25 (Pickett, Lundy 7), Illinois 31 (Hawkins, Clark 7). Assists: Penn St. 13 (Pickett 6), Illinois 11 (Hawkins 6). Total Fouls: Penn St. 15, Illinois 11. A: 15,544 (15,500).

Tags

Trending Video