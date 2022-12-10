CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
Funk, a transfer from Bucknell, and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020.
Matthew Mayer led Illinois (7-3, 0-2) with 14 points, all in the first half.
Penn State shot 50% from long distance overall, and hit 6 of 9 3s in the first half. Funk made another 3 to extend the lead to double digits on the opening possession out of the break.
But Illinois strung together a 8-0 run and held Penn State scoreless for about five minutes to pull closer at 52-47. Then Funk hit back-to-back 3s — including one off an inbound pass — and Dread knocked down another in a span of 64 seconds to push the lead to 14 points at 61-47.
Funk added one more 3 to make it a 74-56 game with 3:51 left.
Mayer hit his first three shots for Illinois, and Penn State knocked down its first three 3s of the game in a first half that had eight lead changes and six ties.
Penn St. 74, No. 17 Illinois 59
PENN ST. (7-3)
Funk 7-11 0-0 20, Pickett 9-17 2-4 20, Wynter 0-3 0-0 0, Dread 5-9 0-0 15, Lundy 5-9 6-6 16, Clary 0-2 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 3, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Lilley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 8-10 74.
ILLINOIS (7-3)
Hawkins 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 4-8 0-0 11, Melendez 2-2 0-0 5, Shannon 2-7 0-0 4, Mayer 4-11 4-5 14, Epps 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 6, Dainja 2-3 2-7 6. Totals 23-52 6-12 59.
Halftime: Penn St. 47-38. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 12-24 (Funk 6-9, Dread 5-9, Mahaffey 1-1, Pickett 0-1, Wynter 0-1, Lundy 0-3), Illinois 7-23 (Clark 3-6, Mayer 2-8, Melendez 1-1, Epps 1-2, Harris 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Shannon 0-3). Rebounds: Penn St. 25 (Pickett, Lundy 7), Illinois 31 (Hawkins, Clark 7). Assists: Penn St. 13 (Pickett 6), Illinois 11 (Hawkins 6). Total Fouls: Penn St. 15, Illinois 11. A: 15,544 (15,500).