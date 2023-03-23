Days after he put on a 3-point shooting clinic Penn State guard — and Bucknell transfer — Andrew Funk has been invited to the 3-point contest at The Final Four later this month.
Funk will participate in the Men’s 3-Point Championship roster as part of the 34th-annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston on Thursday. Funk is one of eight players selected for the event. Funk hit 8-of-10 3s in a win over Texas A&M on Thursday.
The contest will start at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Funk led the Big Ten and ranked in the top 25 in the nation in both 3-point shooting percentage (41.2%) and 3-pointers made per game (3.03). Funk’s 112 triples this season were the second-most in a single season in school history.
The Warrington native finished the season averaging 12.5 points per game while tallying 25 double-digit scoring games and eight 20-point performances. His field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage were both career highs this season. Funk owns career marks of 1,693 points and 302 3-pointers throughout his collegiate career.
In four seasons at Bucknell, Funk made 190 3-pointers, hitting at a 33 percent clip. His best year for the Bison came in 2021-22 when he was an All-Patriot pick after averaging 17.5 points a game and hitting more than 36 percent of his 3s.