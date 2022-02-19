LEWISBURG — Andrew Funk came to Bucknell's rescue Saturday, hitting an off-balance 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to lift the Bison over Lafayette, 92-89, at Sojka Pavilion.
The visiting Leopards erased a 17-point deficit in the second half and forced overtime with a late 3-pointer. The last of Funk's 20 points helped Bucknell avenge an overtime loss at Lafayette just two weeks ago.
Funk passed Joe Willman, Hal Danzig, and Bryan Bailey on Bucknell's all-time scoring list. He now ranks 27th with 1,173 points, just one behind Gerald Purnell.
The Bison (7-21 overall, 4-12 Patriot League) improved to 6-6 at home with the season finale against Boston University set for Saturday afternoon. Lafayette dropped to 9-17, 6-9.
Jon Brantley capped the Leopards' second-half comeback by hitting a long 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play in regulation. In overtime, Tyrone Perry knocked down a trey to push Lafayette in front 89-7 with 1:14 left. Bucknell scored the game's final five points.
Xander Rice was fouled on a drive to the basket, but the collision with Neal Quinn drew blood, which sent one of the nation's best free-throw shooters (.888) to the bench. Freshman Ian Motta, who had not been in the game since the 11:12 mark of the second half, came off the bench and was selected to shoot the foul shots. He made both to even the game at 89.
After a Lafayette miss, Bucknell took possession with about a seven-second differential between the game clock and shot clock. Lafayette knocked a pass out of bounds on the baseline with two seconds left on the shot clock and 8.8 on the game clock. After a replay review confirmed the call, the Bison had to call a timeout on the inbounds. They changed the play during the timeout, and the new inbounder Funk passed the ball to Alex Timmerman, who handed it back to Funk in the deep right corner. With his momentum taking him into his own bench, Funk got a clean release and swished the go-ahead three with 5.9 seconds to go.
Lafayette ran the ball into the frontcourt and called two straight timeouts with 3.8 ticks left. Eric Sondberg, who entered the game for the first time, was off the mark with a 3-pointer as time expired.
"We said, 'Let's just keep it simple. (It's) something we do all the time,'" Bison coach Nathan Davis said of the winning inbounds play. "We just switched up our guys and screened to get Timmerman open and then just let Andrew come in behind. He made a terrific shot."
Funk, the Patriot League's second-leading scorer, notched his 12th 20-point game of the season. He also had three assists and no turnovers in 42 minutes. Andre Screen and Rice tallied 17 points each. Rice added seven assists, and backcourt-mate Elvin Edmonds IV had a strong game with 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Bucknell also got a big lift from backup center Timmerman, who celebrated his 21st birthday with nine points in 16 minutes. Timmerman was especially clutch after Screen fouled out in the first minute of overtime. Timmerman hit a go-ahead layup on the next possession, and later he contested two missed layups from Lafayette 7-footer Neal Quinn. Timmerman also grabbed the defensive rebound that set up the final sequence, along with the assist on Funk's game-winner.
Quinn, whose layup with two seconds remaining gave Lafayette a dramatic 74-72 win in Easton two weeks ago, scored a game-high 24 points and handed out nine assists. Brantley tallied 18 points off the bench, followed by Perry with 12 and Kyle Jenkins with 11.
Bucknell 92, Lafayette 89, OT
Lafayette (9-17) 89
Jenkins 4-10 0-0 11, O'Boyle 1-4 4-6 7, Quinn 10-14 4-4 24, Fulton 4-7 0-0 9, Perry 5-7 0-0 12, Brantley 6-11 3-4 18, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2, Verbinskis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-60 11-14 89.
Bucknell (7-21) 92
van der Heijden 3-5 2-2 9, Screen 8-11 1-2 17, Edmonds 2-9 6-6 11, Funk 7-17 2-2 20, Rice 5-8 5-5 17, Timmerman 4-5 0-0 9, Rhodes 1-2 3-4 5, Motta 0-0 2-2 2, Bascoe 1-2 0-0 2, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 21-23 92.
Halftime: Bucknell 44-33. 3-point goals: Lafayette 10-27 (Brantley 3-8, Jenkins 3-8, Perry 2-3, Fulton 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Verbinskis 0-1), Bucknell 9-21 (Funk 4-7, Rice 2-2, Timmerman 1-1, van der Heijden 1-3, Edmonds 1-5, Adoh 0-1, Bascoe 0-1, Rhodes 0-1). Rebounds: Lafayette 20 (O'Boyle 5), Bucknell 22 (Edmonds 6). Assists: Lafayette 23 (Quinn 9), Bucknell 19 (Rice 7). Total fouls: Lafayette 16, Bucknell 12. Fouled out: Screen. A: 883.